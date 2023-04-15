Joseph…Cole Wright is a senior violinist in the orchestra and a tenor in the concert choir. Cole was Romeo in Newsies and Ringmaster in Barnum. Cole was selected as a Tenor for the Kentucky All-State Chorus 2023. Cole is the son of Corey and Mindi Wright.

Narrator…Sarah Gerhard is a senior soprano in the concert choir. Sarah was a member of the chorus in The Wizard of Oz, Mary Poppins, as well as Les in Newsies and Jenny Lind in Barnum. Sarah was selected as a Soprano for the Kentucky All-State Chorus 2022 and 2023. Sarah is the daughter of Nathan and Beth Gerhard.

Jacob…Cooper Rolph is a senior violinist for the orchestra and a bass in the concert choir. Cooper was a member of the chorus in Cinderella, a Munchkin in The Wizard of Oz, a member of the chorus in Mary Poppins, Oscar Delancey in Newsies, and Mr.Stratton in Barnum. Cooper is the son of Kirk and Kirsten Rolph.

Reuben… Libby Ishmael is a senior alto for the concert choir. Libby was a munchkin in The Wizard of Oz and Joice Heth in Barnum. Libby is the daughter of Angie and Chad Ishmael.

Simeon… Emma Cox is a sophomore soprano for the concert choir. Emma was a chorus member in Barnum. Emma is the daughter of Erik Cox and Jennifer Jacobs

Levi… Kendall Durham is a junior alto in the concert choir. Kendall was a chorus member for Newsies and Barnum. Kendall is the daughter of Lacey Durham and Bradley Campbell.

Naphtali… Maura Hartman is a junior violinist for the orchestra. Maura was a munchkin in The Wizard of Oz and a chorus member in Mary Poppins, The Little Mermaid, Newsies, and Barnum. Maura is the daughter of Rick and Donna Hartman.

Issachar… Evan Smith is a sophomore violist in the orchestra. Evan was Morrissey in Barnum. Evan is the son of Scott and Carrie Smith.

Asher… Allie Braughton is a sophomore alto in the concert choir. Allie was a chorus member in Barnum. Allie was selected as Alto for the Kentucky All-State Chorus 2023. Allie is the daughter of Stephanie and John Braughton.

Dan…Camden Walton is a junior soprano for the concert choir and a violinist for the orchestra. Camden was a Munchkin in The Wizard of Oz, a chorus member in Mary Poppins, a member of the chorus in The Little Mermaid, Albert in Newsies, and Chairy Barnum in Barnum. Camden is the daughter of Paula and Kursten Walton.

Zebulun…Presley Flora is a junior soprano in the concert choir and a violinist for the orchestra. Presley was a Munchkin in the Wizard of Oz, a chorus member in Mary Poppins, a chorus member in The Little Mermaid, Les in Newsies, and Wilton in Barnum. Presley is the daughter of Chris and Jorell Flora.

Gad… Emery Moore is a freshman alto in the concert choir. Emery is the daughter of Justin and Julie Moore.

Benjamin… Naomi Speakman is a senior alto in the concert choir and a violinist in the orchestra. Naomi was a chorus member for Mary Poppins, Barnum, and Mush in Newsies. Naomi is the daughter of Josh Speakman and Amy Speakman.

Judah… Lainie Forsythe is a sophomore soprano in the concert choir. Lainie was a chorus member in Barnum. Lainie is the daughter of Daniel and Devin Forsythe.

Potiphar… Joseph Hazlett is a junior a violinist in the orchestra. Joseph was a Munchkin in The Wizard of Oz, a chorus member for Mary Poppins and The Little Mermaid, and Tom Thumb in Barnum. Joseph is the son of Todd Hazlett and Jessica Hazlett.

Mrs. Potiphar… Brylee Truesdell is a freshman alto in the concert choir. Brylee is the daughter of Amanda and Westley Truesdell.

Butler… Sora Brammer is a senior soprano for the concert choir and a violinist for the orchestra. Sora was a member of the chorus in The Wizard of Oz, Mary Poppins, and Barnum. Sora is the daughter of Naina Brammer.

Baker… Izabella Martinez is a senior violinist in the orchestra and an alto in the concert choir. Izabella was a chorus member in Marry Poppins, The Wizard of Oz, The Little Mermaid, Barnum, and Medda in Newsies. Izabella is the daughter of Stephanie Martinez and Eric Martinez

Pharaoh… Reese Brown is a sophomore bass in the concert choir. Reese was Templeton in Barnum. Reese is the son of Jenny and Tim Brown.