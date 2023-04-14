More than 1,825 undergraduate students qualified for the Fall 2022 University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List. Students on the Dean’s List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester. The complete UK list can be found here. Among the recipients are:

Simon Boone of Maysville.

Elijah Throckmorton of May’s Lick.

Makayla Jefferson of Brooksville.

Jordyn Bennett of Maysville.

Sophia Barrett of Maysville.

Madison Tucker of May’s Lick.

