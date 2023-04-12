The regular meeting of the Lewisburg-Millcreek Lions Club was called to order by Lions Club President Mike Merrill on April 4, at 7 p.m. at the Lewisburg-Millcreek Lions Club Clubhouse.

Allen Mayberry Sr. led the Pledge of Allegiance and Frank Lofton provided the invocation.

Secretary Lesley Mayberry led the roll call and read the secretary’s report from March 14. Vanessea Stevenson moved to accept the minutes as read. Allen Mayberry Sr. seconded the motion. The motion passed.

No treasurer’s report was read.

Old business:

The first Fun Horse Show has been scheduled for May 27, at 6 p.m.

All sponsorship’s need to be turned in by May 8, to ensure they will be printed in the program for the first fun horse show of the year.

The fun horse show menu will be as follows: hot dogs, chips, pop, and water.

The club discussed a possible change in the amount of dues paid yearly by each member. Frank Lofton made a motion to keep the current amount for the yearly dues. Vanessea Stevenson seconded the motion. The motion passed.

Mike and Debbie Merrill said that the roof is leaking in two places. John will repair the roof.

New business:

The club enjoyed a presentation by guest speaker Maggie Denham from Primary Plus. Mrs. Denham spoke about the Title X program, a program that provides family planning and healthcare options to low-income individuals. The Title X Family Planning Program provides preconception and contraceptive services; pregnancy testing and counseling; basic infertility services; STI screenings; and related preventive health services like cervical cancer screenings, mammograms, and breast ultrasounds. For any questions, or to sign up for the program, please call any Primary Plus office in the area.

The club will elect officers at the next meeting.

Allen Mayberry Sr. told the club that the lawnmower has been fully serviced and is ready to go for the mowing season.

Lacey Merrill won the coin lottery. Frank Lofton made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Debbie Merrill seconded the motion. The motion passed.

Meeting adjourned.