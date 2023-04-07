March 28, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Joshua Adam Burris, 33, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 2.

Brian P. Davis, fourth-degree assault minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 9.

Billy Lee Finney, 45, operating under influence of alcohol, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Ryan M. Hill, 26, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, fourth-degree assault minor injury, second-degree disorderly conduct, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 2.

Dayton L. Holland, 55, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Bradley Lyn Witten, 28, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, $50 fine.

Jessica Zornes, 30, third-degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jessica Zornes, 30, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, improper registration plate, failure to wear seat belts, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jessica Zornes, 30, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jessica A. Zornes, 30, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Terena A. Dyer, 35, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Alexis Marie Helms, 20, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

William J. Coburn, 38, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Misty Louise Cooley, 47, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Joseph N. Corns, 49, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Ruth A. Cushard, 50, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Mark D. Pence, 57, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Harold Potter III, 39, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Sondra Stamper, 41, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 18.