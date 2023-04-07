April 3, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Connor M. Adkins, 29, speeding 26 mph over limit $52 fine, court costs waived.

Jeremiah Eury, 45, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear notify DOT.

Dwight Johnson, 64, failure to wear seat belts, failure to maintain insurance, failure to notify DOT of address change, pretrial conference on April 19.

Brandon M. Jones, 28, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Clyde W. Marshall, 68, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, summons on May 3.

John Nickerson, 42, license to be in possession dismissed with proof, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 suspended, court costs waived.

Katherine Ramirez, 40, local city ordinance $100 fine, court costs waived.

Jayden Dakota Steward, 22, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, failure to produce insurance card $50 fine plus court costs.

Daniel Chase Truesdell, 24, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, harassment, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 17.

Larry Well Jr., alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, $25 fine plus court costs.

Justin Wheeler, 26, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on May 17.

Timmy Jacobs, 29, operating on expired license dismissed with proof, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 suspended plus court costs.

Patty J. Ruf, 52, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 suspended, court costs waived.

Simone Aaron, 30, third-degree assault inmate on corrections officer, bound to grand jury.

Kayla N. Barley, 29, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, trafficking in marijuana first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on April 12.

Kayla N. Barley, 29, flagrant non support, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on April 12.

Austin Tyler Buchanan, 19, fourth-degree assault child abuse, second-degree criminal abuse of a child age 12 or under, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on April 10.

Johnathon Buckler, 33, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on May 10.

Jamie Burns, 47, second-degree stalking, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 1.

Jamie Stewart Burns, 47, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal trespassing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 1.

Hershel J. Oaks, 35, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, convicted felon in possession of a handgun three counts, trafficking in marijuana, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on April 12.

Cody Schumacher, 34, first-degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on April 12.