The annual President’s Day Dinner for local patriotic groups was held Feb. 21, at the Refinery Church of the Nazarene in Maysville.

Hosted by the Limestone Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, they were joined by members of the George Mason Chapter Sons of the American Revolution, Limestone Society Children of the American Revolution, and William Dudley Chapter DAR. Dinner was prepared by the staff of the Mays Lick Dinner Bell.

Limestone Chapter Regent Dena Green welcomed members and guests. After a brief opening and business meeting, CSA Chairman Kim Savage presented Ginny Butler with the Community Service Award for her many years of volunteer service with promoting historic preservation and history education in the community.

The program for the special occasion was a Kentucky Humanities Council Chautauqua Series presentation about the life of Supreme Court Justice John Marshall Harlan. The character was presented in first person by Dr. Edward Smith of Cynthiana, a Georgetown College theater professor. Justice Harlan was born in Boyle County in 1833. Educated at Centre College and Transylvania University, he served on the Supreme Court from 1877-1911. His role as a dissenter in cases like Plessy v. Ferguson became even more important and valued in the mid-1900s because of his belief in civil rights and equality of the races.

For more information on membership in the DAR, SAR, or C.A.R., please email [email protected]