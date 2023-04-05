Limestone Society C.A.R. with their parent organizations, Limestone Chapter DAR and George Mason Chapter SAR, hosted the 88th annual State Conference for the Kentucky Society Children of the American Revolution on Mar. 17-19.

This was a unique opportunity since the leaders for the organizations are residents of Mason County. Taylor Watts, a junior at St. Patrick High School, served as the State President during the past year while Dena Green served as the Senior State President.

The conference was a hit with the attendees as they enjoyed experiencing our historic community. The Hampton Inn was a base for the conference with board meetings held there on Friday evening and a swim party on Saturday night. The Saturday morning business meeting with election of state officers was held at the Mason County Courthouse. Special greetings were brought by Kentucky DAR State Regent Linda Conrad and Kentucky SAR President Tim Brown.

Local greetings were brought by former Mason County Judge Executive Buddy Gallenstein.

The state was honored to have several National Board members in attendance: National Historian David Jimenez, Georgia, Michigan State President Jeremy Mathieu, National Co-Chairman for Veterans Samantha Streseman, New Mexico, and National Conservation Chairman Will Tims, Georgia.

Three members of Limestone Society were elected to serve as state officers for the upcoming year. They are Incoming State President Leah Emberton of Tompkinsville, State Historian Alayna French, and State Curator Layni Emberton.

Limestone Chapter DAR hosted the conference attendees for their Saturday luncheon at Paxton Inn, then they enjoyed touring Mefford’s Fort and the Albert Sidney Johnston House.

A banquet dinner was held on Saturday evening at the Maysville Country Club.

The conference wrapped up on Sunday morning at the monument at Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park as the members remembered their ancestors who served in the American Revolution. The 2022-23 State Project has been to raise funds to assist with new kid-friendly exhibits at the Blue Licks Pioneer Museum.

Limestone Society was once again the most active C.A.R. group in the state. They received 1st place in 15 out of 16 contests for their educational and service program activities. Limestone Society members in attendance that reported included State 1st Vice-President Leah Emberton, State Historian Carter Drew Watts, State Chairmen Genevieve Boone and Layni Emberton. Other Limestone members who attended and served as delegates were John Arthur Boone, Emily Boone, Therese Boone, Louis Boone, and Oliver Green. Senior State Board members in attendance from Limestone Society were Senior State Curator Teresa Huber, Senior Society President Sandra Humphries, Senior State Chairmen Missy Humphries, Mark Humphries and Cindy Emberton.

For information on C.A.R., check out the website: www.limestonecar.org or email [email protected]