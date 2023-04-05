Limestone Society Children of the American Revolution met on Jan. 22, 2023, at Paxton Inn in Old Washington.

Senior President Sandra Humphries welcomed members and guests. President Alayna French called the meeting to order.

In business, members voted on their annual donations to the national and state projects. Delegates were selected for the annual state conference and national convention.

In program activities, SAR member Mark Humphries spoke about U.S. Flag etiquette and the Flag Code. He showed the members how to properly fold the American flag.

DAR member Dena Green showed a power point about Native American games. She also shared a “talking stick” which had been donated to the society by Sandra DeForge of Paducah Chapter and also of Native American heritage. The talking stick was used during meetings to maintain order, because the person holding the stick is the only one allowed to speak.

On Feb. 19, 2023, Limestone Society met at T and C Bowling Lanes in Aberdeen for a fun membership outing. Members and their guests enjoyed bowling a couple games and having refreshments.

Membership in the C.A.R. is open to any youth from birth to the age of 21 who can prove that they are descended from someone who gave patriotic service during the American Revolution. Volunteers are available to help with family research. Email [email protected] or call 882-2011 to contact Dena Green for more information.