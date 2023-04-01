The Fleming County Family and Consumer Sciences program’s Katie Fryman, FCS Extension Agent, will host the following nutritional education program.

The program is called “Cooking through the Calendar” to help improve your life on April 7, noon – 1 p.m.

The featured recipe at this event will be Rainbow Pasta Salad.

To pick up your “2023 Cooking through the Calendar,” contact the Fleming County office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service by calling (606) 845-4641.

You can also visit our website at http://fleming.ca.uky.edu/content/family-consumer-sciences or contact Katie Fryman, Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent at the Fleming County Cooperative Extension Service at [email protected] Friend us on Facebook at FCFCS.