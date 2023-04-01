March 28, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Jennifer Lee Friend, 51, speeding 10 mph over limit, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Joseph Lee Eggleston II, 33, second-degree cruelty to animals 10 counts, pretrial conference on May 16, jury trial on June 6.

Randa Michelle Hamilton, 26, resident fishing without license, dismissed with proof.

Darrick D. May, 37, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Robert Mickelson, 42, speeding 10 mph over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

Michael Mustard, 29, distribution of sexually explicit images without consent two counts, harassing communications, pretrial conference on April 11.

Michael Benjamin Mains, 31, local burning ban, pretrial conference on April 25.