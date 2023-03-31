We know the whole world has gone crazy.

Nowhere has it become more insane than what’s been going on in women’s collegiate and high school sports.

Biological males have been allowed to compete against girls and women in swimming, softball and even weightlifting, which, to people who are not woked out of their minds, is patently unfair to girl and women athletes.

The poster child for how crazy women’s sports have become is Lia Thomas.

Born William Thomas, he identified as a woman in his senior year at Penn, won many women’s collegiate swimming events and became the 2022 NCAA champ in the women’s 500 meter freestyle.

He has been praised by all the usual woke and liberal places for her “courage.”

The liberal media have not complained about the obvious and inherent unfairness of bigger, stronger men being allowed to play against smaller women.

It’s also not a problem women’s locker rooms are being invaded by naked biological men.

Few famous feminists, established women sports stars or women in power in Washington who stress equality for women have spoken out in defense of the young female athletes whose dreams are being unfairly dashed by transgender men after years of training and sacrifice.

One brave exception is former NCAA all-American swimmer Riley Gaines, who tied the 6-foot-1 Thomas in the 200 meters in the NCAA championships last year.

Gaines spoke truth to those cowards in power who’ve sacrificed the basic principle of sports – fair competition – to a destructive and insane political ideology that ruins sports and harms and disrespects women.

“Lia Thomas is not a brave, courageous woman who EARNED a national title,” Gaines tweeted. “He is an arrogant, cheat who STOLE a national title from a hardworking, deserving woman. The @ncaa is responsible.”

Incredibly, in 1978 my father foresaw all this gender madness in sports.

In one of the hundreds of weekly radio commentaries he delivered in the late ‘70s, he predicted that a federal court ruling that said it was unconstitutional for male sports and female sports to be kept separate was going to cause problems.

Girls had a right to play against boys, the short-sighted and no doubt un-athletic judge said, even in contact sports like football.

My father saw the obvious – the ruling was against nature and common sense.

Though he admitted it was possible for an “Amazon type” woman to come along and play quarterback like Terry Bradshaw, he said the decision would cause trouble.

Eerily describing the year 2023, he warned it was a “2-way street” that could do fatal harm to women’s sports.

“We presently have girls basketball, softball, soccer and a number of other sports,” my father told listeners on several hundred stations.

“So here comes ‘Joe Muscles,’ 6 foot 4, 225 pounds, who didn’t quite make it on the varsity. He still wants to play basketball and so he plays – on what used to be the all-girls team.

“Since the not-quite-good-enough-Joes undoubtedly outnumber the occasional Amazons who may win a place on the varsity, a lot of girls happily playing on the girls teams could find themselves permanently on the bench.

“You buy a ticket to see the championship girls basketball team do its stuff and five hairy-chested male rejects from the varsity take the floor.

“If you think this is far-fetched—brace yourself.

“In Connecticut Little League, they made the game gender free and in 1976 a team of mostly boys won the “girls” softball championship. A player on the losing all-girls team disappointingly said, ‘They’re so much bigger physically.’

“This is Ronald Reagan. Thanks for listening.”

My father didn’t see transgenderism coming – just communism going. But what he foretold would happen in sports is now happening.

We have “hairy-chested” men who cannot compete in men’s sports becoming champions in women’s sports.

It’s all being approved by the wokesters in charge of the culture, and if you disapprove you’re called “a transphobe.”

Well, OK, then. I’m transphobic. But at least I’m not crazy.