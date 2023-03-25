March 21, Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Jacob A. Bentley, 40, speeding 26 miles or greater over the limit, reckless driving, failed to produce insurance card, failed to maintain required insurance, operating vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of open alcoholic container in vehicle, pretrial conference March 28.

Kimberly Dawn Bare, 40, operating vehicle under the influence, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference May 2.

Deborah Bloomfield, 39, third-degree criminal trespassing, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference March 28.

Michael Dale Boling, 45, no/expired registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failed to maintain required insurance, guilty plea entered, $500 fine.

Lola Chen, 44, endangering the welfare of a minor, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference April 25.

Joshua L. Duncan, 35, theft by unlawful taking from a vehicle under $500, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference May 2.

Korey Ray Gullett, 18, no/expired registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failed to produce insurance card, failed to wear a seat belt, dismissed.

Amanda Johnson, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference April 18.

Brevin Jemal Jones, 23, speeding 20 miles over the limit, failure to appear.

Willa Norris, 59, practicing cosmetology and nail tech outside licensed establishment, violations of cosmetology or nail tech practices, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference April 18.

Dylan Cole Rister, 18, operating vehicle under the influence of alcohol, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference April 18.

George Dale Rowe, 58, public intoxication controlled substance excluding alcohol, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Nicholas Cushard, 25, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference July 11.

Kimberly A. Dyer, 49, no/expired registration plates, failed to produce insurance card, failed to maintain required insurance, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, preliminary hearing, April 18.

Ricky Dale Flinders II, 40, first-offense trafficking in controlled substances methamphetamine, preliminary hearing April 11.

Robert Lewis, 35, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, pretrial conference April 11.

Kristina Lockett, 30, first-degree possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, preliminary hearing March 28.

Kristina Lee Lockett, 30, first-degree possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, preliminary hearing March 28.

Joel Morgan, 39, third-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking between $500 and $1,000, theft by failures to make required dispute of property, pretrial conference July 18, preliminary hearing July 20.

Angela Plank, 43, first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference April 11.

Autumn Rupe, 29, the non-owner operator failed to maintain required insurance, public intoxication of a controlled substance excluding alcohol, pretrial conference March 28.

Florence G. Carrol, 47, operating vehicle under the influence, first-degree possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, not guilty plea entered, preliminary hearing March 21.

Lee Rowe, 55, driving on DUI suspended license, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference May 2.