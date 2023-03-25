The regular meeting of the Lewisburg-Millcreek Lions Club was called to order by Lions Club President Mike Merrill on March 14, at 7 p.m. at the Lewisburg-Millcreek Lions Club Clubhouse.

Allen Mayberry Sr. was the honorary Pledge of Allegiance leader and Lesley Mayberry provided the invocation.

Secretary Lesley Mayberry led the roll call and read the secretary’s report from February 7. Kat Conley moved to accept the minutes as read and Vanessea Stevenson seconded the motion. The motion passed.

Vanessea Stevenson read the treasurer’s report. Treasury report available upon request. Kat Conley made a motion to accept the treasurer’s report as read and Allen Mayberry Sr. seconded the motion. The motion passed.

Old business: Vice President Debbie Merrill said that the eyeglass application for the previous applicant will be utilized because the applicant also needs glasses.

The faucet issue in the kitchen has been resolved.

There will be two Fun Horse Shows this year, with the first one being scheduled in May. The exact date for the first show will be established at the next meeting. All sponsorship’s garnered shall be for both shows, with the names of businesses and individuals announced during both events. The first horse show contenders will receive trophies and ribbons. If Vanessea Stevenson can be in attendance, any money paid out will be done in the horse show ring.

Both Maggie Denham, with the Primary Plus Title X Program, and Lamont Johnson with the Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club will be speaking at the next meeting.

New business: Lesley Mayberry will redo the eye exam application to include the corrected address and secretary information.

President Mike Merrill updated the club about the water shut off valve. He said that eventually the main valve will be placed inside the men’s restroom. Mike Merrill also updated the club about the roof. He said that his friend John and John’s brother fixed the roof after the wind damage. This damage could also be where the possible roof leak occurred. The club members will check the gym upon the next heavy rainfall to see if there is still a leak. Mike Merrill suggested compensating John and his brother for fixing the roof. Kat Conley made the motion and Allen Mayberry Sr. seconded the motion. The motion passed.

Debbie Merrill made a motion to resume our biweekly meetings which fall on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. The previous schedule will resume in April. Allen Mayberry Sr. seconded the motion. The motion passed.

The club noted that the fencing around the horse show ring needed to be repaired due to wind damage.

Kat Conley informed the club of a conversation she had about the Lions Club scholarship program. The person she was speaking with expressed their gratitude for the help they had received via the Lions Club scholarship awarded to them in the 1980’s.

The club observed a moment of silence for fallen Lion Clinton Applegate of the Tollesboro Lions Club.

Kat Conley made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Allen Mayberry Sr. seconded the motion.