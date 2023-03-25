Everyone in the national media this week was worrying about whether Donald Trump was going to be arrested in New York.

Not me.

In a radio interview with San Diego talk show host Mark Larson, I said I didn’t care what was going to happen to Trump.

“What I’m really worried about,” I said to my old friend, “is the meeting going on in Moscow between the two most dangerous men in the world – Xi and Putin.”

The head despots of Russia and China were having a meet-up in person to get control of half of the world and what was the president of the United States doing?

He’s getting ready for his first trip to Canada to see that country’s great leader, Justin Trudeau.

People talk about Joe Biden being the weakest president since Jimmy Carter.

But at least Carter was an honorable man. Biden is not honorable about anything – and he isn’t qualified to be the leader of a township Girl Scout troop.

Biden’s weakness shows how important it is for the world to have a strong American president.

To make that point, I like to recount the conversation I had with Margaret Thatcher in June 2004 when my father was buried at his presidential library in Simi Valley.

We happened to be in the same hotel as Lady Thatcher and during breakfast she said, “Michael, think of what we would have accomplished if your dad had been elected in 1976.”

“Lady Thatcher,” I said, “I appreciate that. But had my father been elected in 1976, the Berlin Wall would still be up and the Cold War would be still raging.”

“Why would you say that?” she said.

“Lady Thatcher,” I said, “where were you in 1976? Where were Lech Walesa and Vaclav Havel and Helmut Kohl and Pope John Paul and Mikhail Gorbachev? None of you were in power.

“But in 1980, when my father was elected, you all were in places of power or about to be, but you were looking to the USA for strong leadership.”

It took Ronald Reagan to bring all those great European leaders together to make it possible to defeat the Soviet Union, provide the necessary military might and ultimately bring down the Berlin Wall without a shot being fired.

As I told my talk-show friend, there are no Thatchers, Pope John Pauls or Walesas in Europe today – and there’s no President Reagan in Washington, obviously.

So, for example, when the world looked to America for leadership to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine, there was none.

It’s worse than not protecting Ukraine from a Russian invasion, however.

Under Biden’s “leadership” we’ve abdicated our position as the world’s only superpower and we’re allowing a partnership of two tyrannical countries to begin replacing us.

Our so-called Democrat leaders in the White House and Congress are still too obsessed with destroying the future of Donald Trump to care about or challenge the geopolitical threat posed by a Russia-China alliance.

Our military is not just depleted and poorly led under our inept commander-in-chief, it is more concerned with being woke than being strong and prepared.

While Putin and Xi make their evil plans to out-muscle us militarily and economically, Biden’s goal is to make sure there are enough transgenders in the Marines.

The meeting between Xi and Putin this week should put the fear of God in all of us, old and young.

When we were growing up in the 1950s we were terrified of the USSR striking America with its nuclear bombs and missiles.

In school on Fridays we used to have air raid drills and dive under our desks. We laugh about it now.

But it looks like until we get a leader who knows what he’s doing, I better buy an old school desk and teach my grandkids how to dive under it.