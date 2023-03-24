March 20, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Kirty Abshire, 76, operating under influence of alcohol second offense, pretrial conference on May 17.

Ryan Michael Bennett, 36, public intoxication on controlled substances, 30 days conditional release, court costs waived.

Kimberly L. Doyle, 57, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, pretrial conference on May 10.

Angela Dawn Eder, 33, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference on May 10.

Justin Evans, 25, failure to notify owner of damage to unattended vehicle, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on April 10.

Shannon Huber, 32, possession of marijuana, fraudulent use of ID card for electronic benefits, pretrial conference on March 27.

Shannon Huber, 32, theft by failure to make required disposition of property, pretrial conference on March 27.

Shannon Huber, 32, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on March 27.

Stephen Garth Presnell, 53, fraudulent use of credit card under $500 in six month time period, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Rachel Shaub, 30, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference on May 1.

Maxwell Jessee Arrasmith, 17, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine.

Johnny Bevins, local city ordinance, dismissed.

Garrett Cooper, 34, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, menacing, pretrial conference on March 27.

Jordan S. Feeback, 25, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, notice on April 24.’

Danny Goodwin, 53, fourth-degree assault minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 10.

Brandon Henson, 37, speeding five mph over limit $10 fine, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, improper registration plate dismissed with proof, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine plus court costs.

Melissa Mason, 56, local city ordinance $25 fine, local city ordinance $25 fine, court costs waived.

Jacob Allen Morgan, 33, failure to notify DOT of address change $50 fine plus court costs.

Mia Phillips, 49, third-degree burglary, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 3.

Mia Phillips, 49, theft by unlawful taking, third-degree criminal trespassing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference May 5.

Rachel Elizabeth Shaub, 30, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 1.

Tracey Thomas, 37, speeding 14 mph over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear notify DOT.

April M. Woodward, 37, theft by unlawful taking, 30 days conditional release, court costs waived.

Patrick M. Avery, 27, public intoxication on controlled substances, fourth-degree assault dating violence, pretrial conference on March 27.

William Boling, 35, third-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree strangulation, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on March 27.

William R. Boling, 35, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 27.

William Roger Boling, 35, failure to wear seat belts, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 27.

William Roger Boling, 35, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on March 27.

Shy Bowling, 19, public intoxication on controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 27.

Lakael Breeze, 47, first-degree promoting contraband, bound to grand jury.

Lakael Breeze, 47, public intoxication on controlled substances, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on March 27.

Mary Ruth Case, 48, first-degree promoting contraband, pretrial conference on March 27.

James Matthew Dalton, 36, second-degree burglary, bound to grand jury.

Timothy D. Gentry, 33, endangering the welfare of a minor, trafficking in controlled substances first offense, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on March 27.

Misty D. Lawson, 45, possession of marijuana, controlled substance prescription not in original container, first-degree possession of controlled substances, third-degree possession of controlled substances, first-degree promoting contraband, pretrial hearing on April 12.

Stacy R. Martin, 46, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on March 27.

Stacy R. Martin, 46, public intoxication on controlled substances, pretrial conference on March 27.

Stacy R. Martin, 46, second-degree promoting contraband, pretrial conference on March 27.

Tracy J. Perkinson, 52, second-degree burglary, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 27.

Stephen M. Ross, 28, first-degree assault, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on March 27.

Bradley E. Thomas, 55, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on May 8.

Cheyanna R. Wrightsman, 29, endangering the welfare of a minor, trafficking in controlled substances, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on March 27.