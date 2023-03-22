Pat Steimle has been secretary of the Maysville Lions Club for twelve years and a Lions Club member for 35 years.

Pat will be missed by all, she is going to be moving to the Cincinnati Area to be closer to family.

The lions club had a retirement party and gift for Pat and thanked her for her years of service.

Pat has worked with the area schools on the annual eye screenings.

The Maysville Lions Club has elected Tom Jett as Secretary. Tom has been in the lions club since 2016. Tom has been Vice President, President and now Secretary. Tom said being secretary is going to be a challenge, but is thankful for the chance.

The Maysville Lions Club has started collecting for the 71st Annual Radio Auction, it will be April 3-8, at 6:05 p.m. nightly on WFTM.