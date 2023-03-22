Home 719 Correction 719 Correction March 22, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print The correct date for the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay-ghetti Dinner is Friday, April 7, 5-7 p.m., at the Maysville Rotary Clubhouse. View Comments Editor's Picks Humane Society serving up dinner to raise funds for pets Ledger Independent - March 22, 2023 The annual Spay-ghetti Dinner hosted by the non-profit Humane Society of Buffalo Trace seeks to help spay and neuter local dogs and cats. ACHS asking for help for shot dog Ledger Independent - March 20, 2023 WEST UNION, Ohio — It was one of those cold, dark and dreary mid-February mornings. Ky boat owners advised to renew registration Ledger Independent - March 20, 2023 FRANKFORT — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises boat title owners that motorboat registration requests will be accommodated at all county clerk offices starting April 3. Robertson couple indicted for neglect Ledger Independent - March 18, 2023 MOUNT OLIVET — One man and one woman have been indicted by a Robertson County grand jury for alleged abuse and neglect to an adult and multiple animals. Broadband listening tour coming to Maysville Ledger Independent - March 17, 2023 The Kentucky Office of Broadband Development’s Better Internet Listening Tour will be in Maysville on Monday, March 20. Load more