March 14, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Michael Dale England, 48, theft by unlawful taking, failure to appear, notice on April 11.

Simone N. Aaron, 30, first-degree wanton endangerment two counts, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on March 21.

Simone N. Aaron, 30, endangering the welfare of a minor two counts, pretrial conference on March 21.

William Troy Buttrey, 52, speeding 16 mph over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

Daniel Jacob Hensley, 21, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Christopher M. Hughes, 35, second-degree criminal mischief, menacing, fourth-degree assault no visible injury, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference on March 21.

Vanessa Impson, 41, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Elsie Anna Kraft, 40, fourth-degree assault no visible injury, pretrial conference on April 11.

Dylan Mattingly, 18, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof, vehicle nuisance $25 fine, court costs waived.

William Elliott Nichols, 48, speeding 15 mph over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

Michael Angelo Puccini, 38, speeding five mph over limit, $10 fine plus court costs.

Billy Gene Smith, 35, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance two counts, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Matthew Scott Biltz, 38, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, bound to grand jury.

Dustin K. Highfield, 31, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 21.