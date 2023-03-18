The Tollesboro Lions Club was recently recognized by Lions International as a recipient of the 2021-2022 Lions Excellence Award.

This recognition is awarded to club’s that, in addition to outstanding community service also has not only maintained the number of members in the club but were able to gain additional membership. This was even harder following the COVID-19 Pandemic, which tended to keep persons at home more and less out-going, especially with regards to joining an organization and being around more people that many may have felt comfortable with. At the same time expanding their programs and activities and increasing their presence in the community through service projects throughout these difficult times, thus leading to this recognition by Lions International.