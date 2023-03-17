March 14, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Danielle Blaylock, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 11.

Nolan Bray, 40, speeding 26 mph over limit, failure to maintain insurance, drug paraphernalia, operating under influence of substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 18.

Terry Knell, 36, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Tiffany T. Robinson, 25, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, $50 fine plus court costs.

Terena A. Dyer, 35, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Harold L. Egbert, 56, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Harold L. Egbert, 56, operating under the influence of substances first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Roseva W. Hammond, 52, operating under influence of alcohol/substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

James H. Riffe, 36, non support, 12 months conditional release.

William Lloyd Bentley, 52, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 11.

Keisha Canter, 32, operating under influence of substances first offense, improper equipment, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 11.

Anthony Dillow, 54, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on March 21.

Connor Michael Mullins, 21, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 11.

Austin Osborne, 32, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 11.