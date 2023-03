March 13, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Harlan Adams, 78, harassment, second-degree criminal trespassing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 5.

Amber Aleshire, 33, harassment, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 17.

Amber Aleshire, 33, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 17.

Ryan Michael Bennett, 36, public intoxication on controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 20.

Michael Lee Cook, 47, theft by unlawful taking 30 days conditional release, court costs waived.

Taylor Duncan, 21, third-degree burglary, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 3.

Donna Elliott, 45, license to be in possession, dismissed with proof.

Donna M. Elliott, 45, no/expired registration plates $25 fine, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 suspended, court costs waived.

Grant Lloyd Gillespie, 27, no light on vehicles in tow, failure to produce insurance card, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, all dismissed with proof.

Tonya Hall, 44, theft by unlawful taking under $1,000, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 10.

Quincy Scott Howard, 36, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, notice on April 17.

Kyron Humphrey, 20, sexual misconduct, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 3.

Brie Lang, 31, speeding 19 mph over limit, operating under influence of alcohol second offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 19.

Kenneth A. Morton, 46, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Charles Wesley Overbey, 55, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, summons on April 24.

Patty J. Ruf, 52, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear notify DOT.

Johnathon Buckler, 33, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on April 3.

Dustin Chenault, 28, second-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference on May 10.

Andrew Thomas Evans, 34, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference on May 15.

Van Edward Harris, 73, fugitive, pretrial conference on March 15.

Shannon Huber, 32, possession of marijuana, fraudulent use of ID card for electronic benefits, pretrial conference on March 20.

Rickey O. Jones, 52, failure to wear seat belts, license to be in possession, trafficking in marijuana, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on April 17.

Rickey Owen Jones, 52, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference on April 17.

Rickey Owen Jones, 52, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference on April 17.

Rickey Owen Jones, 52, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on April 17.

Mary A. Littleton, 50, trafficking in marijuana, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on April 17.

Linda M. Powell, 44, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, booster seat violations, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on April 5.

Linda Marie Powell, 37, failure to wear seat belts, no operator license, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, pretrial conference on April 5.

Linda Marie Powell, 37, no/expired registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on April 5.

Patrick M. Avery, 27, public intoxication on controlled substances, fourth-degree assault dating violence minor injury, pretrial conference on MARCH 15.

Nathan Bellew, 42, fourth-degree assault minor injury, third-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference on March 27.

Lakael Breeze, 47, first-degree promoting contraband, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on March 20.

Lakael Breeze, 47, public intoxication on controlled substances, second-degree disorderly conduct, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 20.

Mary Ruth Case, 48, first-degree promoting contraband, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 20.

James Matthew Dalton, 36, second-degree burglary, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on March 20.

Joshua Gibbs, 32, operating on suspended/revoked license 30 days conditional release, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 suspended plus court costs.

Randall Hayslip, 53, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on April 10.

Peter Kiger, 53, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, bound to grand jury.

Misty D. Lawson, 45, possession of marijuana, controlled substances not in original container, third-degree possession of controlled substances, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, first-degree promoting contraband, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 20.

Stacy R. Martin, 46, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 20.

Blake Mullenix, 39, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 10.

Andrew G. Ormes, 46, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.