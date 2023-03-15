The Mason-Bracken County Bar Association is pleased to announce the 23rd annual Law Day Scholarship Essay Contest.

A $250 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior from Mason County High School, Bracken County High School, St. Patrick High School or Augusta Independent High School based upon an essay written by the senior on the annual Law Day them. This year’s theme is “Cornerstones of Democracy: Civics, Civility and Collaboration”.

Specific information regarding the scholarship and essay can be obtained from Law Day Chairman Delores Baker at 134 West Third Street in Maysville or by calling 606-564-7969. Information may also be obtained from the guidance counselors at any of the schools listed.