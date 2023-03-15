AUGUSTA — The Augusta Art Guild is pleased to announce that they are accepting submissions for the Bobby Moloney Music Scholarship.

This annual $500 scholarship, honoring Bracken County Laureate Charles Robert (Bobby) Moloney (1941-1994), was created to encourage excellence in the art of music among the youth of Bracken County.

Eligibility requirements for the scholarship include first that the recipient must reside in Bracken County, they must be in grades 7th through 12th, and demonstrate an above average talent in playing an instrument, singing, or musical composition. Applicants must submit a one-page typewritten form explaining their musical goals and interests and how they would use the scholarship monies (i.e. lessons, sheet music, instrument purchase, band camp fees, etc.). They must also submit a video audition of two contrasting pieces/performances no more than two minutes in length.

Scholarship applications should be sent to Leah Frederick, Music Scholarship Coordinator at [email protected] The deadline for applications is Saturday, April 1. The application form, which includes the criteria for judging candidates and the scholarship conditions can be downloaded at www.AugustaArtGuild.com. For more information, please contact Leah at 513-289-9800 or [email protected]