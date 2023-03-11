Home 719 Robertson County District Court 719 Robertson County District Court March 11, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print March 8, Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. Presiding: Rodney L. Myers, 45, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, operating under influence of controlled substances third offense, jury trial on March 22. View Comments Editor's Picks Beautify Augusta Committee planning spring clean-up Ledger Independent - March 11, 2023 Beautify Augusta will be kicking off a “Clean-Up Main Street” event on Saturday, March 25. Benefit at Maysville VFW for assault victim Ledger Independent - March 10, 2023 The Maysville VFW is hosting a benefit for a Brooksville man who was attacked in January at a bar in Washington and sustained multiple injuries. Beshear announces $4.2 million in Tobacco Settlement Funds Ledger Independent - March 9, 2023 FRANKFORT — Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced that the Kentucky Soil and Water Conservation Commission has selected 345 Kentucky farm projects to receive a total of $4,203,631 in tobacco settlement funds. Emergency road funds awarded to Mason County Ledger Independent - March 8, 2023 The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced that Mason County Fiscal Court will receive $33,730 in County Road Aid emergency funds for flood damage repairs to Brandywine Road. Area continues storm clean-up Ledger Independent - March 6, 2023 The area continued to clean up Sunday after high winds took down trees, ripped off roofs, and otherwise damaged or destroyed property Friday evening. Load more