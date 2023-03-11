The Mason County Men’s Club met Wednesday, March 8, at 9 a.m. at the French Quarter Inn in Maysville, for their regularly scheduled March meeting.

This month’s meeting was very well attended, a record for a regular meeting (the only meeting where the attendance would have been larger is the annual Christmas Breakfast when members are encouraged to invite their spouses or a guest to accompany them), with thirty-seven persons in attendance, including five guests in addition to the guest speaker.

The meeting opened with President Ron Bailey asking Father Bob Hudson to deliver the prayer and Tim Teegarden leading the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Treasurer Richard Konopka and Secretary Harry Mann gave their reports which included a statement that the group would be making a donation of $120 to the food pantry. The group then broke for breakfast.

Following breakfast, Vice President Craig Stanfield introduced this month’s guest speaker, Katelyn Bailey, the Tourism Director for the City of Maysville. She briefly mentioned the visit to Maysville on Tuesday by the Governor and his presentation of $1.4 million to Maysville and Mason County for a number of projects the Governor visiting Maysville. The presentation of the grant for the Convention and Visitors Bureau, not to mention the total $1.4 in Maysville/Mason County projects; and the selection as the Best Southern Small Town.

She mentioned that funding for the Tourism Commission which includes her salary, and her assistants, pay for tour guides as well as all monies directed to pay for promotion of the City of Maysville and Mason County, is funded almost entirely by the collection of Transient Tax collected by local hotels, bed and breakfast establishments and Airbnb facilities within the city limits of Maysville. The transient tax is a four percent tax paid almost exclusively by non-residents in the form of visitors staying overnight in Maysville. The City of Maysville and the Mason County Fiscal Court each add an additional $5,000 towards the budget. Currently, transient taxes are not collected by bed and breakfast establishments located within the boundaries of Mason County outside of the Maysville city limits. Katelyn also introduced three of the tour guides who are members of the Mason County Men’s Club and who were present at the meeting.

Currently there are two visitors centers in Maysville, one located in downtown Maysville and the other in Old Washington. Tours currently consist of a walking tour of the Downtown Maysville Historic District, a tour of Old Washington that includes the addition of Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Downtown Maysville , the world-class miniatures collection as well as the always changing collections on display at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, and a Rosemary Clooney Tour.

A three-hour Underground Railroad Museum visit is in the works and a Covered Bridge Tour is being planned.

Maysville/Mason County has so much to offer non-resident visitors without leaving the county. Therefore, the Tourism Commission is working with bus companies to get Maysville as a destination location. They have arranged for Maysville to be visited by 11 sternwheelers carrying passengers on the Ohio River this year, with passengers to disembark from the ships at Maysville. Mason County’s Charles Young birthplace cabin is another destination that will draw more visitors this year, as will Maysville’s Pogue Distillery.

The Maysville Cemetery received recent attention with the soldier’s monument and the grave of Maysville’s own Union Civil War General William “Bull” Nelson; and Old Washington’s Confederate General Albert Sidney Johnston birthplace is another structure that receives a good number of visitors each year. The Old Washington festivals, chocolate festival, Simon Kenton Festival etc. are promoted by the Tourism Commission, as are Maysville’s Festivals (Pig-Out, Wine Festival, etc.). An additional treat of more recent construction for locals and those visiting the area from out-of-town is the park created by Bruce Carlson next to Limestone Street with the statues of Daniel Boone, Simon Kenton, the Buffalo and Calf, the portrait of Tecumseh and the easily overlooked but historic cast-iron Buffalo Trace/US 68 directional roadway marker.

Maysville will be the site of at least three conferences this year: The Carlson Software Conference, the Kentucky Heritage Council Conference and the County Clerk’s Association Annual Conference, with the beautiful Cox Building located at the corner of Third and Market Streets acting as host. In addition the Cox Building will act as host for a significant number of Christmas parties and smaller gatherings. The restored Market Street Fountain will be another “can’t miss” for sight-seers.

Following Katelyn’s presentation the group asked several questions which were promptly answered. At the conclusion of her presentation, President Bailey presented Katelyn with a Mason County Men’s Club coffee mug as a token of appreciation. Being no further business, the meeting adjourned.

The presentation was well received and several members of the group congratulated Katelyn on her successes to date.