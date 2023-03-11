Fernleaf Homemakers held March meeting Wednesday March 8, 11 a.m. at de Sha’s Restaurant, Maysville.

The meeting was called to order by our President Ann Porter. Our opening thought being “A woman is like a tea bag, you never know how strong it is until it’s in hot water” Eleanor Roosevelt.

Betty Harris had our devotional entitled “There is Sunshine in a Smile” by Helen Steiner Rice.

Ann Porter had the prayer after which we enjoyed our lunch.

Since the members had read the minutes in the Ledger Independent, Janice B. Gifford made the motion to dispense with the reading and Marilyn Deatley seconded the motion and it carried. The roll was called with each member answering with the name of a woman from history they admired. There were 15 members present.

Treasurer Marilyn Deatley gave her report.

Volunteer hours were turned in and Coins for Change was collected.

There were four members having birthdays in the month of March. They were Betty Steele, Brenda Crackel, Winnie Davis, and Maggie Sledd.

Committee reports were given by Heather Blevins on things to do concerning rhe time change coming up March 12, such as checking batteries in smoke alarms and safety issues when cooking to protect the elderly and small children, such as the placing of pans on the stove.

Jeanette Tolle reported on 4H summer camp June 12, and several other up-coming events.

Betty Harris reminded us of book club dates, as well as turning in bibs for the nursing home next meeting and the size of quilt blocks being made .

Brenda Crackel talked to us about nutrition and a positive relationship with foods and making good choices.

Janice B. Gifford reminded us of our theme today being International Women’s Day, and listed several quotes such as “Women are the real Architects of society” by Harriet Beecher Stowe.

Old business discussed consisted of scholarship applications being due April 14.

Ann Porter reported on the leadership academy recently held and was a success.

Heidi Mefford thanked everyone for their contributions of eggs and candy for the up-coming Easter events.

New Business mentioned was the indoor yard sale the first weekend in May and the clubs dinner for the scholarship fund being held May 21. This years international night will be held April 20, at 6 p.m. at the Bracken County Extension Office. Those who wish to attend may obtain tickets at the Mason County Extension Office. There is also a date set for highway clean-up March 27, at 10 a.m., meeting at the YMCA. The Chocolate Festival will be April 1, and Cooking Thru the Calendar will be held according to the newsletter.

Liz Pendleton discussed the Hands of Hope organization of which Nicole Harris is in charge to help those in need. Ann Allison made a motion the club give $100 and Marilyn Deatley seconded the motion and it carried.

Linda Takeas was our lesson leader for this month. The lesson was on stress eating and Linda did a wonderful job of presenting it. We thank you Linda.

The door prize given by Geraldine Wynn was won by Janice B Gifford.

Our April meeting will be held at deShas’ on the April 12, at 11 a.m.

The meeting adjourned at 12:45 p.m.