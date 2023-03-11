March 8, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

David Brewer, 34, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 17.

Justin L. Embleton, 38, fourth-degree assault dating violence no visible injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 17.

Zachery Scott Smith, 27, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 1.

Dishawn L. Stallworth, 26, operating on suspended/revoked license, 90 days conditional release, court costs waived.

Amanda Elizabeth Carr, 40, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of controlled substances, pretrial conference on June 12.

Melinda Carroll, 41, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference on May 1.

Sierra Yvonne Crouch, 32, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference on April 17.

Cynthia Ebling, 62, first-degree promoting contraband two counts, pretrial conference on April 24.

Van Edward Harris Jr., 73, fugitive, pretrial conference on March 13.

Daniel N. Johnson, 34, first-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference on March 15.

Ambria M. Kelly, 35, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, pretrial conference on April 5.

Elisabeth Nicole Mynheir, 37, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on April 10.

Brittany Nicole Powell, 29, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance two counts, pretrial conference on April 19.

Katelyn Pulaski, 33, theft by unlawful taking under $1,000, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Caleb Singleton, 24, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on April 12.

Samantha Renee Wells, 31, attempted third-degree assault on officer two counts, third-degree criminal mischief, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, pretrial conference on May 1.

Joshua G. Woods, 26, failure to/improper signal, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to notify DOT of address change, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on April 17.

Joshua Graham Woods, 26, careless driving, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, pretrial conference on April 17.

Sarah Young, 21, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on March 27.

Shy Bowling, 19, public intoxication on controlled substances, 90 days conditional release, court costs waived.

Daniel W. Dearing, 37, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree assault domestic violence, bound to grand jury.

Daniel W. Dearing, 37, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, trafficking in marijuana first offense, bound to grand jury.

Jeffrey Duncan, 44, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 27.

Matthew A. Elliott, 35, flagrant non support, bound to grand jury.

Amber Hall, 35, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on March 15.

Lorretta Robinson, 50, second-degree burglary, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial hearing on March 15.