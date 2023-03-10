March 7, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Carrie Larie Cisco, 45, speeding 10 mph over limit, booster seat violations, failure to appear, notice on April 11.

Michael Wayne Fite, 54, failure to wear seat belts, failure to appear notice on April 11.

Derrick Lynn Woods, 43, speeding 15 mph over limit, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Matthew Scott Blitz, 38, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on March 14.

Sue Cheesman, 44, no/expired registration plates, dismissed with proof.

Bryan James Deborde, 41, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Ashley Nicole Galloway, 36, operating under influence of alcohol/substances first offense, failure to maintain insurance, improper registration plate, pretrial conference on March 14.

Abraham Johnson, 31, second-degree cruelty to animals, bench trial on March 21.

Clyde Johnson Jr., 36, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, both dismissed with proof.

Jacob Johnson, 28, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 18.

Kristen Darlene Pollitt, 19, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, giving officer false identification information, no operator license, pretrial conference on March 21.

Kobe Thomas Purcell, 21, no tail lamps, no operator license, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on April 18.

Gustavus Alston Redden, 55, speeding 10 mph over limit, $20 fine plus court costs.

Gary Sanders, 49, no operator license, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Michael Anthony Wright, 23, speeding 22 mph over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

Eric M. Damon, 24, failure to wear seat belts, speeding 26 mph over limit, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing/evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment two counts, bound to grand jury.

Stefanie Habermehl, 41, first-degree wanton endangerment, bound to grand jury.

Scotty White, 43, first-degree wanton endangerment, bound to grand jury.