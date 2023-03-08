The Orangeburg Lions Club met for their bimonthly meeting on March 6, at the Orangeburg Community Center with the President Steve McRoberts calling the meeting to order.

The lions club members were led in the Pledge to the American Flag and the Lord’s Prayer by Rocky Schildnecht.

The secretary’s report was given by Garnet Trimble, and was accepted by voice vote with a motion from Mary Toller and a second by Wilda Frye.

The treasurer’s report was given by Debbie Newberry, and was accepted by voice vote with a motion from Donnie toller and a second by Wilda Frye. The motion carried by voice vote.

A motion was made by PDG Shelby C. Trimble to rescind the previous motion concerning the Creation Museum tickets. A second for this motion was given by Donnie Toller. The motion carried by voice vote.

A new motion was made by PDG Shelby C. Trimble with a second by Donnie Toller to sell chances on the Creation Museum Tickets. The motion carried by voice vote. The tickets will be sold at the yearly Spring pancake breakfast, April 1. The tickets will be one ticket for $1 and six tickets for $5.

In new/old business: Wilda Frye volunteered to gather all the food for the pancake breakfast which will be held on April 1.

Mary Toller brought information before the club concerning possibly making a donation to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. There was no action on this. At a future club meeting a representative, Peyton Truesdell, will come and discuss more information concerning this. The Dolly Parton Foundation donates one book per month to a child until the age of five.

There was much discussion concerning the Fall Festival. The Fall Festival will be held on October 21, at the Orangeburg Community Center. Paula Jolley will serve as chair person with Susan Thomas helping along with all members of the lions club doing their part.

A motion was made by Donnie Toller with a second by John David Frye to dismiss the meeting at 7:05 p.m. The motion carried.