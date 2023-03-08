Donna Fryman was the Fleming County Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Science for more than 30 years, and devoted much of her evenings and weekends volunteering throughout the community.

Sadly, Donna lost her battle with cancer on February 22, 2023. She was an inspiration to so many people, and she will be greatly missed.

The Fleming County Yam Club invites the community to join them in knitting and crocheting hats for the Cancer Care Club of Flemingsburg in memory of Donna. KnotsofLove.org has lots of free hat patterns and a list of soft yams for making hats for cancer patients. Hats may be turned in at the Fleming County Extension Office through April 4, 2023.

For more information contact the Fleming County Extension Office at (606) 845-4641 or email: [email protected]

