With great sadness, the Tollesboro Lions Club must now deal with the loss of another long-time member. Clinton Applegate who passed away on March 2, 2023, after having been diagnosed last year with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease).

Clinton’s passing is just months behind the passing of two other long-term members of the club, Larry Tucker and Darrell Dixon, who passed in late November and early December, 2022, respectively.

Clinton was a Tollesboro native, a Tollesboro High School graduate, and a Tollesboro resident. Clinton joined the Tollesboro Lions Club in 1990 and was an active member, even after his diagnosis and being present (and bringing up an item of business) at the most recent meeting of the club, conducted on Valentine’s Day. He was also the club’s First Vice President and Membership Chairperson at the time of his passing.

During his nearly 33 years of service to the club, he has been the face of the Tollesboro Lions Club Tug Tractor Pulls (both during the Annual Fair and those individual events conducted at various times throughout the past 32 plus years), as well as the most visible member at the livestock shows each year at the fair. As the fair does not offer a sale in addition to their livestock show, he was also active in supporting youth as a part of the Lewis County Livestock Boosters. Present each year at the Germantown Fair and the Annual Show and Sale, spending monies from local groups and businesses to insure that Lewis County youth showing livestock received premium sales prices.

As a club member, he has served five consecutive terms as club president, has served several terms as the Fair Chairman and Co-Chairman, was the 2022 Tollesboro Lions Club fair parade’s Grand Marshall. On a higher level, Clinton is the current Zone Chairman, serving his third term in that capacity.

On Sunday, July 17, 2022, following the parade the club hosted a community rally for Clinton Applegate at the club. Put together under short notice after determining his diagnosis, but to take place as part of the annual fair, the rally consisted of dinner and ice cream followed by a live auction. Without actively seeking donations from businesses, over 150 items were donated to the cause from individuals and businesses, showing Clinton how much he is loved and respected by the community, which resulted in the highest grossing benefit auction ever conducted on the grounds of the club.

Clinton was honored for his service to the club by the club presenting him with the Melvin Jones Fellowship (an award named after the Founder of Lions Club International and the highest recognition offered by Lions Club International) and with the Finis Davis Fellowship (an award named after and to honor Kentucky’s only International Lions Club President who served in 1960-1961, said honor the highest recognition offered by the Kentucky Lions Foundation). Clinton was also recently honored by the Buffalo Trace Area Development District as the most recent recipient of the BTADD/Lewis County Community Leadership Award.

Clinton’s dedication to the Tollesboro Lions Club has been significant. He will always remain in our hearts, our thoughts, and our prayers, his passing leaves a heavy burden on the organization that will be felt. He will be missed.