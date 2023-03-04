The Tollesboro Lions Club will be making another trip to Eastern Kentucky to deliver food to flood-victims in the near future.

Any individual or group who would like to donate to this worthy cause may donate to this project. Non-perishable food items donated for this project may be dropped off at Rip’s Farm Center in Tollesboro during normal business hours.

Persons wishing to donate money or who need items to be picked up, may contact Steve Pedersen, Club Treasurer, who will coordinate pickup (Steve may be reached at 606-301-1904). The club recently purchased just over $2100 worth of food products for flood victims in Whitesburg, the cost of which was provided by donations from Lions Club members.

These items will be boxed and delivered to serve and benefit 36 families that have been displaced and currently living in campers in a camper park organized by FEMA.

On Saturday, February 25, at the Montgomery County Health and Civic Center in Mount Sterling,the Quarterly Cabinet Meeting of District 43-Y Kentucky Lions Clubs was conducted, meeting beginning at 10 a.m.

The Tollesboro Lions Club had two members in attendance, Steve Pedersen currently serving as First District Vice Governor, who attended in person and Tollesboro Lions Club President Craig Stanfield attending via Zoom. There were 48 Lions Club members present live at the meeting, with an additional 11 attending via Zoom, with numerous (at least 16) clubs represented throughout District 43-Y.

Steve Pedersen called the meeting to order and welcomed the group (Steve chaired the meeting in the absence of the District Governor who could not appear in person due to health issues, but did attend by ZOOM).

The meeting opened with Prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by approval of minutes from the last meeting and a treasurer’s report.

Past International Director Tom Matney gave a few brief remarks, followed by a Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation presentation by Carol Hollander and past District Governor Mac Ferguson. This was followed by a presentation “Autopsy Of A Deceased Lions Club”, discussing declining Lions Club numbers worldwide, a common thread among most service and fraternal organizations throughout the country. This was followed by an election for nominations for International Director, with past District Governor Lion Guy Hollander elected as District 43Y’s candidate for the position. Following this election, the group broke for lunch.

After lunch, the voting results were formally announced, the International President’s Certificate of Appreciation award was presented to Steve Pedersen for disaster relief efforts to Eastern Kentucky flood victims by past International Director Tom Matney.

Following the award presentation, a presentation by Carl Webster on “Building A Successful Lions Club” discussing success stories of the largest Lions Clubs in America and how they entice and then retain members. This was followed by a few items of business, after which the benediction was offered and the meeting adjourned.

The next cabinet meeting which will include district elections will be May 21, in Lexington.