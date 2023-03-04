Feb. 28, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Kristina Lockett, 30, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on March 7.

Kristina Lee Lockett, 30, first-degree possession of controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on March 7.

Jamie Thomas, 35, receiving stolen property under $10,000, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Michael Clark, 33, third-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference on March 7.

Nathan Taylor, 40, operating under influence of alcohol/substances first offense, pretrial conference on April 11.

Samantha Ann Turner, 40, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Frank Coburn, 39, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Kimberly Jo Hall, 41, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Michael K. Hunt, 33, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Russell Martin, 27, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Anthony C. Selby, 35, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jacob R. Wolfe, 34, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.