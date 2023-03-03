The annual Farm and Family Night event will take place on March 7, at Maysville Community and Technical College starting with the meal from 4:30 – 6 p.m., tickets are required for the meal.

The opening session will include welcome from the college and announcement of sponsors along with our keynote speaker, Dave Maples, Executive Director for Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association.

With cattle prices currently running very high, it is an exciting time for our beef producers and you will want to hear his message.

You must be in attendance for the opening session for the early door prizes.

The class offerings include a great variety of subjects including cattle, forages, fertilizer use, grain storage, market outlooks, risk management strategies and feeding recommendations for calves.

A couple of classes to highlight include Asian Longhorn Ticks and other Ticks, their impact on livestock and human health. This is important as a second county in our area was identified with a find of ALT on cattle.

Another class will go over the new rules for antibiotics and livestock that are changing this year. Find out what you need to know and prepare for this change with animal health and management.

In addition to the Ag classes, there are many horticulture and gardening classes, beekeeping classes, numerous cooking and meal prep classes and classes for youth.

For more information about the program, check with your local extension office, or MCTC for tickets.

By David Appelman, CEA for Ag and Natural Resources.