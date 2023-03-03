Feb. 28, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Ora Blankenship, 48, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, theft by unlawful taking under $1,000, second-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference on March 21, jury trial on April 4.

James Blevins, 43, speeding 10 mph over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, license to be in possession, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

James Matthew Blevins, 43, harassment no injury, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Alexis Rae Chenault, 26, speeding 10 mph over limit, failure to wear seat belts, failure to appear notify DOT.

Joseph Lee Eggleston II, 33, second-degree cruelty to animals 10 counts, pretrial conference on March 28.

Candy Iles, local county ordinance, $1,000/$750 discharged two years, court costs waived.

Vanessa Impson, 41, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, pretrial conference on March 14.

Joe Alan Mihalek, 58, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, license plate not legible, both dismissed with proof.

Michael Mustard, 29, distribution of sexually explicit images no consent two counts, harassing communications, pretrial conference on March 28.

Christopher Poe, 34, menacing, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on April 4.

Paul Angelo Puccini, 69, operating under influence of alcohol, pretrial conference on March 14.

Juan Alberto Ramirez, 23, inadequate trailer brakes, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Timothy B. Russell, 20, illegal taking of migratory bird, $100 fine plus court costs.

Joshua Lewis Hughes, 33, first-degree criminal mischief, attempted theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, possession of burglary tools, possession of marijuana, bound to grand jury.

Matthew Scott Biltz, 38, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Eric M. Damon, 24, failure to wear seat belts, speeding 26 mph over limit, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing/evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment two counts, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on March 7.

Stefanie Habermehl, 41, first-degree wanton endangerment, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on March 7.

Scotty White, 43, first-degree wanton endangerment, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on March 7.