Feb. 27, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Matthew Bevis, 32, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Scotty Griffitt, 42, theft by unlawful taking, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 5.

Amber Hall, 35, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Justin Hurst, 38, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, notice on March 27.

Peter Kiger, 53, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on March 13.

Karina Yolanda Ramirez, 20, no/expired registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Makayla Paige Ruggles, 22, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 5.

Justin Wheeler, 26, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Angie Whittaker, 38, theft by unlawful taking, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 5.

Ricky Flinders, 40, theft by deception, pretrial hearing on March 15.

Ricky Flinders, 40, fourth-degree assault minor injury, 90 days conditional release, court costs waived.

Shannon Huber, 32, possession of marijuana, fraudulent use of ID card for electronic benefits, pretrial conference on March 13.

Shannon Huber, 32, theft by failure to properly dispose of property, pretrial conference on March 13.

Shannon Huber, 32, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on March 13.

Shy Bowling, 19, public intoxication on controlled substances, pretrial conference on March 6.

Kenny Brock, 41, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on March 27.

Kenny Brock, 41, trafficking in controlled substances two counts, bound to grand jury.

Kara Collins, 31, theft by deception under $10,000, pretrial conference on April 12.

Kara H. Collins, 31, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, operating on expired license, license to be in possession, failure to notify DOT of address change, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 12.

Rodney D. Corns, 49, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances second or more offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on March 8.

Daniel W. Dearing, 37, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree assault domestic violence, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on March 8.

Daniel W. Dearing, 37, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, trafficking in marijuana, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on March 8.

Bradley S. Dunaway, 41, third-degree burglary, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on March 27.

Matthew A. Elliott, 35, flagrant non support, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on March 8.

Eva Helphenstine, 56, third-degree possession of controlled substances, pretrial conference on March 27.

Kenneth Michael Hunt, 33, second-degree stalking, second-degree criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking, public intoxication on controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 8.

Brystle Danielle Jones, 21, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, third-degree assault on police/probation officer two counts, pretrial conference on March 6.

Ricky Jones, 53, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Brie Lang, 31, speeding 19 mph over limit, operating under influence of alcohol second offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 13.

Justin D. Logan, 41, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on March 8.

Justin D. Logan, 41, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, attempted convicted felon in possession of a firearm two counts, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 8.

Joshua Demarest, 33, first-degree possession of controlled substances third offense, pretrial conference on March 1.