The Outgoing Working Ladies Club met for its February meeting the evening of Tuesday, February 7, at Caproni’s.

President Carla Padgett welcomed eight members in attendance. The blessing was offered by Susan Iery. Members then recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag.

Minutes from the January meeting were read by Kathy Phillips in the absence of secretary Sharon Cooper. Motion to accept the minutes as read was made by Laura Jefferson. Seconded by Sara Fryman and approved by all.

The treasurer’s report was read by Sara Fryman. Motion to accept the report as read was made by Kathy Phillips and seconded by Sharyn White Coe. The report was approved by all.

More names were added to the 2023 Scholarship Fund list increasing the number to 11 scholarships this year, with this being the most scholarships the club has ever presented in one year. Members voted on the amount of each scholarship to be presented. Kathy Phillips made a motion to accept the amounts for the scholarships to be awarded. Seconded by Laura Jefferson. Approved by all.

The Valentine’s Basket Give-a-way was the main topic of the meeting. The winning ticket was drawn by Caproni’s employee, Timmy Sims. June Hale was the lucky winner. Members congratulate June and thank her for her support. The club also wants to thank all those who donated items and purchased tickets in support of their fundraising event.

Motion to adjourn was made by Sara Fryman. Seconded by Kate Zweigart. The meeting was then adjourned.

The next meeting of the OWL Club will be held Tuesday, March 7, 5:30 p.m. at Pasquales where members will collect for the March of Dimes.