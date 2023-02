Feb. 21, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Kenneth Hunt, 33, failure to maintain insurance, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Kenneth Hunt, 33, speeding 15 mph over limit, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Kenneth M. Hunt, 33, no tail lamps, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Angela Thoroughman, 68, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Terry Brown, 45, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking under $1,000, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Trey A. Flinders, 22, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on March 21.

Eric Edward McNutt, 44, operating under influence of controlled substances first offense, pretrial conference on March 14.

Samantha Murphy, 36, possession of marijuana $100 fine, drug paraphernalia $150 fine.

Arnold Ray Ross, 62, possession of marijuana $150 fine.

George Dale Rowe, 58, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear at show cause, pretrial conference on March 7.

Sondra Stamper, 41, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, pretrial conference on June 13, trial on June 15.

Tina M. Riffe, 55, fourth-degree assault no visible injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 14.

Autumn Rupe, 29, failure to maintain insurance, public intoxication on controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 21.

Gregory Lee Caudill, 45, operating under influence of alcohol, pretrial conference on April 18.