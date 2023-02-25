Feb. 17, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Juan Alberto Ramirez, 23, harassing communications, issue bench warrant.

James Kaiden Benedict, 20, third-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking, pay $213.98 to the county, court costs.

Jaden L. Bess, 19, third-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking, pay $213.98 to the county, court costs.

Derek A. Burton, 25, speeding 15 miles over the limit, failure to appear, notify DOT.

Sarah Clouse, 43, two counts theft by deception, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference March 21.

Daniel Flanagan, 53, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, pretrial conference March 21.

Russell R. Hall, 55, two counts of fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference March 21.

Zane T. Irwin, 20, drug paraphernalia, possessing open alcohol beverage in the vehicle, instructional permit violations, person under 18 possessing, having someone purchase, or purchasing alcohol, operating motor vehicle under the influence, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, no/expired registration receipt, $100 fine.

Robert John Lewis, 44, speeding 10 miles over the limit, dismissed.

Jonathan Paul Lunsford, 35, no/expired registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, failure to appear, notify DOT.

Von R. McGuire, 66, speeding 10 miles over the limit, failure to appear, notify DOT.

Krystal D. Parsons, 39, two counts operating motor vehicle under the influence, pretrial conference Feb. 28.

Kristen Darlene Pollitt, 19, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, no/expired registration receipt, no operator’s/moped license, pretrial conference March 7.

Kobe Thomas Purcell, 21, no tail lamps, two counts no operator’s/moped license, two counts failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, pretrial conference March 7.

Trevor Wayne Purcell, 19, third-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking, pay $213.98 to the county, court costs.

Loretta Lynn Robinson, 50, made false statement to increase benefits, failure to appear, issue bench warrant, cash bond $1,000.

Gary Sanders, 49, no operator’s/moped license, no/expired registration plates, no/expired registration receipt, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, pretrial conference March 7.

Thomas John Siegel Jr., 33, two counts operating motor vehicle under the influence, pretrial conference March 7.

Mercadez Sims, 31, dogs to be vaccinated against rabies, pretrial conference March 14.

Olivia Michelle Wondrely, 33, operating motor vehicle under the influence, failure to maintain required insurance, pretrial conference April 4.

Christopher M. Hughes, 35, second-degree criminal mischief, menacing, fourth-degree assault no visible injury, third-degree terrorist threatening, pretrial conference March 21.

Joshua Lewis Hughes, 33, first-degree criminal mischief, attempted theft of parts from vehicle, possession of burglary tools, possession of marijuana, not guilty plea entered, preliminary hearing Feb. 28.