Robertson County School was awarded the 2022 Crumb Rubber/ Tire-Derived Products Grant for Waste Tire Market Development.

We purchased the materials, assembled 10 benches and eight picnic tables (in Mr.Gifford’s Ag Construction Class) and placed them around our school campus.These benches and tables

were produced from 1.27 tons of Kentucky crumb rubber.

Since receiving the grant, numerous students, staff, parents and community members have utilized the benches and tables in many ways. Six tables are on the newly constructed back patio behind the school cafeteria. Students sit out there to eat and socialize daily- weather permitting. Benches on the playground offer a place of rest for our supervising staff, parents, tuckered out children, and community members who use the playground. They are also placed at the ag bar and in front of school. They are accessible to all students, staff and community members.

We not only use the benches and tables for practical purposes but also for educational purposes. Our fourth grade classes learn about the benefits of renewable energy. The benches are the focus of instruction for these outdoor lessons. Our high school biology students learn about the impact of humans on the environment and solutions we can implement to reduce our impact.

Recycling and re-purposing these materials allows students to witness firsthand how we can change the impact we have on the environment and keep these materials out of landfills. Our Introduction to Chemistry and Physics students learn about the process of recycling waste tires, which includes simple machines, chemical changes and energy conversions.

In Agriculture Construction, students learn basic construction skills, measuring, teamwork and following a plan- employability skills.