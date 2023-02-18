Feb. 15 Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Breanna Reese Blum, 17, speeding 15 miles over the limit, was dismissed.

Gary D. Bohannon, 45, disregarding traffic light, no operators/moped license, $100, and court costs.

Arianna Jewel Caseman, 21, an underage person enter the premises to purchase alcohol, first and second offense of public alcoholic intoxication, dismissed.

Corey Colemire, 26, local city ordinance, failure to appear, summons March 27.

Kay Colemire, 25, local city ordinance, third-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear, summons March 27.

Colby Doyle, 18, fourth-degree assault minor injury, continuance March 8.

Quin M. Grooms, 16, reckless driving, intermediate licensing violations, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, $100, and court costs.

Amber Hall, 35, first and second offense of public alcoholic intoxication, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference March 27.

Cameron Chase Mack, 18, possession of marijuana, $100, waive court costs.

Jacob Allen Morgan, 33, obstructed vision and/or windshield, failure to notify address change to DOT, failure to register the transfer of a motor vehicle, continuance for license March 20.

Mia Phillips, 49, third-degree burglary, continuance for March 20.

Mia Phillips, 49, shoplifting, third-degree criminal trespassing, continuance for March 20.

Katie Mariah Pippin, 25, no/expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating vehicle with an expired license, failure to appear, issue bench warrant, cash bond $250.

Von Polley, 67, theft by deception, continuance March 27.

William Porter, 41, flagrant non support, continuance March 15.

Teddie D. Prater, 36, driving with DUI suspended license, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, no/expired registration receipt, two counts operating motor vehicle under the influence, $500 bond, pretrial conference Feb. 20.

Karina Yolanda Ramirez, 20, no/expired registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, pretrial conference Feb. 27.

Madison Ruggles, 20, improper parking violation, second offense public alcoholic intoxication, dismissed.

Jennifer Sales, 38, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, improper registration plate, failure to appear, notify DOT.

Charles D. Combs, 40, failure to wear seat belt, operating on suspended/revoked license, $25 fine.

Archie William Cunningham IV, 30, third-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear, issue bench warrant, $250 bond.

Cynthia Ebling, 62, two counts first-degree promoting contraband, pretrial conference March 8.

Van Edward Jr. Harris, 73, fugitive warrant not required, pretrial conference March 8.

David Grant Jolley, 49, speeding 26 miles over the limit, operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance, change plea April 10.

Russell Maney, 35, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference March 6.

Russell Paul Maney, 35, failure to wear seat belt, no/expired registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, continuance March 6.

Kyla McRoberts, 40, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference April 5.

Jose G. Ordonez, 20, first offense trafficking marijuana less than eight ounces, pretrial conference March 27.

Jordan McClure Planck, 30, second-degree criminal trespass, failure to appear, issue bench warrant, $25 bond.

Anthony H. Pollitt, 60, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, one headlight, change plea March 27.

Harold D. Potter, 39, no/expired registration plates, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, obstructed vision and/or windshield, failure to register the transfer of a motor vehicle, operating on suspended license, failure to appear, issue bench warrant, $100 cash bond.

Harold D. Potter, 39, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, issue bench warrant, $100 cash bond.

Linda M. Powell, 44, failed to wear seat belt, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to appear, issue bench warrant, $250 cash bond.

Linda Marie Powell, 37, failed to wear a seat belt, no operators/moped license, no/expired registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, failure to appear, issue bench warrant, $100 cash bond.

Linda Marie Powell, 37, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, issue bench warrant, $100 cash bond.

Ada Stacy, 50, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference March 15.

Samantha Renee Wells, 31, two counts of third-degree attempted assault, third-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference March 8.

Michael Clark, 33, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, probable cause found, $5,000 cash bond.

Eva Helphenstine, 56, third-degree possession of controlled substance, pretrial conference Feb. 27.

Irven Mast, 33, first and second offense public alcoholic intoxication, drug paraphernalia second-degree disorderly conduct, $25 fine, rehab.

Daniel Tumlin, 52, violation of E.P.O./D.V.O., failure to appear, issue bench warrant, no cash bond.