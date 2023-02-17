Feb. 14, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Joesph W. Blankenship, 28, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Michael L. Byar II, 44, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Robert Anthony Campbell, 47, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Katlynn Green, 22, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, license to be in possession, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance card, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 14.

Jeremy Dean Wilson, 35, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jennifer Leah Witten, 41, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Paul Berry, 37, operating under influence of controlled substances first offense, failure to wear seat belts, rear license not illuminated, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Wendell Bonner, 51, theft by unlawful taking, 90 days conditional release.

Chris Carpenter, 33, theft by failure to make required disposition of property under $10,000, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Michael Clark, 33, third-degree criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference on Feb. 28.

Edith Dugan, 53, public intoxication on controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jack Sullivan, 61, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference on March 14.

Rowe Lee, 55, speeding 20 mph over limit, operating under influence of substances first offense, no operator license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, failure to wear seat belts, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 14.