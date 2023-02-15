Feb. 6, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Larry Cole Allphin, 53, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, jury trial on Feb. 22.

William Bailer, 34, flagrant non support, pretrial conference on March 1.

Charles Cooper, 56, second-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, possession of marijuana two counts, operating under influence of alcohol/drugs, controlled substances prescription not in original container, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on March 1.

Charles Calvert Cooper, 56, obstructed vision/windshield, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to notify DOT of address change, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, pretrial conference on March 1.

Joshua Dalton, 40, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference on March 6.

Melissa Hargett, 36, theft by unlawful taking, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Rickey O. Jones, 52, failure to wear seat belts, license to be in possession, trafficking in marijuana, drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Rickey Owen Jones, 52, theft by unlawful taking, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Rickey Owen Jones, 52, possession of marijuana, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Ricky Owen Jones, 52, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Mary A. Littleton, 50, trafficking in marijuana, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on March 13.

Kimberly Maxie, 48, theft by unlawful taking under $1,000, pretrial conference on March 27.

Kimberly Maxie, 48, third-degree burglary, pretrial conference on March 27.

Christopher McBride, 34, first-degree criminal mischief three counts, possession of marijuana, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on March 27.

Christopher Wood McBride, 34, third-degree criminal mischief, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, pretrial conference on March 27.

Katie M. Pippin, 25, theft by unlawful taking, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Patrick M. Avery, 27, public intoxication on controlled substances, fourth-degree assault dating violence minor injury, pretrial conference on Feb. 20.

Joshua Demarest, 33,first-degree possession of controlled substances third offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 13.

Ricky Flinders, 40, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, pretrial conference on Feb. 27.

Ricky Flinders, 40, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference on Feb. 27.

James R. Groves, 49, possession of marijuana, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Feb. 13.

Eva Helphenstine, 56, third-degree possession of controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 13.

Eva Helphenstine, 56, public intoxication on controlled substances, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Feb. 13.

Shannon Huber, 32, possession of marijuana, fraudulent use of ID card for electronic benefits, pretrial conference on Feb. 13.

Daniel N. Johnson, 34, first-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference on March 8, jury trial on March 22.