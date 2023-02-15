Feb. 13, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Timothy Archey, 59, local city ordinance, $100 plus court costs.

Sierra Berry, 25, third-degree terroristic threatening, harassing communications, failure to appear, summons on April 5.

Billy M. Hollar, 54, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 suspended plus court costs.

Melissa Mason, 56, local city ordinance two counts, failure to appear, summons on March 20.

Melissa Ann Mason, 56, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to appear, summons on March 20.

Alexandria Myrick, 25, second-degree disorderly conduct, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 15.

Shana M. Padgett, 39, third-degree burglary, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 15.

Robin Ryan, 62, speeding 17 miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear notify DOT.

Robert R. Tackett, 31, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, improper registration plate, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, license to be in possession, failure to appear bench warrant issued.

Brandy L. Childers, 39, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference on April 5.

Brandy L. Childers, 39, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to wear seat belts, pretrial conference on April 5.

Brandy L. Childers, 39, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference on April 5.

Kimberly L. Doyle, 57, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, pretrial conference on March 20.

Angela Dawn Eder, 33, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference on March 20.

Robert Farley, 51, criminal littering, seven days conditional release, court costs waived.

Logan Earl Gordley, 35, reckless driving, operating under influence of alcohol fourth offense, operating under influence of alcohol third offense, ignition interlock device violation, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, prohibited sale/receipt of vehicle with removed/altered VIN number, third-degree possession of controlled substances two counts, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 15.

Rodney T. Hickerson, 34, operating under influence of alcohol third offense, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, pretrial conference on March 15.

Brystle D. Jones, 21, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on March 6.

Brystle Danielle Jones, 21, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference on March 6.

Brandon Keith Meadows, 29, operating under influence of alcohol two counts, pretrial conference on March 15.

Christopher Neal, 32, speeding 15 miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Feb. 20.

Eric M. Slack, 52, operating under influence of alcohol two counts, pretrial conference on March 1.

William Roger Boling, 35, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 20.

Joshua Demarest, 33, first-degree possession of controlled substances third offense, pretrial conference on Feb. 27.

Matthew A. Elliott, 35, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, possession of marijuana, drinking in a public place first and second offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 20.

James R. Groves, 49, theft by deception under $500 five counts, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

James R. Groves, 49, possession of marijuana, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, bound to grand jury.

Eva Helphenstine, 56, public intoxication on controlled substances, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances, bound to grand jury.

Shannon Huber, 32, possession of marijuana, fraudulent use of ID card for electronic benefits, pretrial conference on Feb. 27.

Shannon Huber, 31, theft by failure to make required disposal of property, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 27.

Shannon Huber, 32, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 27.

Dexter McGill, 35, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Feb. 20.