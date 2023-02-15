The Mason County Men’s Club met Wednesday, February 8, at 9 a.m. at the French Quarter Inn for their regularly scheduled monthly meeting.

Twenty-six members and one guest were present.

President Ron Bailey opened the meeting, the prayer was recited and the Pledge of Allegiance presented. This was followed by the presentation of last month’s minutes by Secretary Harry Mann and a financial report by Treasurer Dick Konopka. The group then broke for breakfast.

Following breakfast, Vice President Craig Stanfield introduced Amy Kennedy, this month’s guest speaker.

Amy is the Executive Director of the Buffalo Trace Area Development District . Amy had been sought as a guest speaker for a long-time, with the group having had prior staff from BTADD make presentations to the group in time past including Caroline Ullery, BTADD Aging Services Director, Kristie Dodge, BTADD Community Development Director, and Katrina Hartley, BTADD Loan Officer. BTADD is one of 15 Area Development Districts state-wide and represents the five-county Buffalo Trace Region consisting of Mason, Fleming, Lewis, Bracken and Robertson counties. They work with Federal, State and Local Funding sources with a budget typically from eight to 12 million dollars. They perform GIS Mapping services, funding and loans through the BTADD Revolving Loan Fund; Pandemic Utility Assistance; Senior Housing and other programs designed to keep elderly in their homes and out of nursing homes. They do Community Development Projects, Meals On Wheels and other programs through Licking Valley and other partners. They assist with grant application assistance; bookkeeping services for the Industrial Authority, Fleming Mason Airport and other groups. They are also involved in Industrial Authority assistance, sewage and waterline extensions, road funds and bids, career centers and employment assistance. Other areas of support include dislocated workers assistance, transportation services and Appalachian Regional Commission endeavors. They work with TENCO, a 10 county group including the five counties of BTADD plus Greenup, Boyd, Bath, Montgomery and Rowan counties, offering job fairs, dislocated worker services, career centers/unemployment assistance, including arranging educational opportunities as well as youth employment opportunities.

Amy did a very good job discussing the programs offered by BTADD and President Bailey presented her with a Mason County Men’s Club coffee mug, after which the group adjourned.