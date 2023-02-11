Dr. Dana Calland, Maysville Community and Technical College’s Chief Academic Officer, has released the Dean’s list and the President’s Honors list for full and part-time students for the fall 2022 semester.

MCTC offers associate degrees, diplomas and certificates in over 30 programs of study with classes offered on the Licking Valley Campus in Cynthiana, the Maysville Campus in Mason County, the Montgomery Campus in Mt. Sterling and the Rowan Campus in Morehead as well as online.

Dean’s List

To be included on the full-time Dean’s list, students must complete 12 credit hours or more in courses numbered 100 or higher and earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale. To be included on the part time Dean’s list, students must complete three to 11 semester credit hours (level 100 or above) with completion of at least 18 KCTCS semester credit hours (level 100 or above) and earn a 3.5 term and cumulative grade point average.

President’s Honors List

To be included on the full-time President’s Honors list, students must have successfully completed 12 KCTCS semester credits for the academic term with a 4.0 grade point average in course work numbered 100 or above without withdrawing from a course and have a declared major in pursuit of a KCTCS degree. To be included in the part-time President’s Honors list, students must have successfully completed 18 KCTCS semester credits with 12 semester credits successfully completed in succession and earned a 4.0 grade point average for the current term in course work numbered 100 or above without withdrawing from a course and have a declared a major in pursuit of a KCTCS degree.

Dean’s List Full-Time

Adams, Ohio

Raelin Mckenzie Bell and Jon Ramsey.

Bath

Kenya Lanay Ashby, Nila Roscoe Barnes, Robert Bowman, Montanna Kellie Carpenter, Sarah Jewell Easterling, Abigail Lynn Frizzell, Charles David Hay, Wetzel Boone Howard, Taylor Kegley, Kristofer David Kelly, James Quentin Lewis, Cassie Ann McCarty, Hunter Lee Parker, Maynard P Reinhardt, Hunter Mcclure Seabolt, Haley Duane Stephens, Savanna Nicole Sublett, Maranda Swartz, Jonathan Logan Viveiros, and Emma Grace Wheeler.

Bourbon

Crystal Griggs, Elizabeth J Hernandez-Alvarez, Ernest Michael Mackto, Austin Morgan and Kathryn Grace Sturgeon.

Bracken

Elizabeth Ellen Appleman, Joetta Lanette Carpenter, Madelynn Nicole Caudill, Amelia Mckinnley Cracraft, Brandy Curtis, Maisey N Dietrich, Jordyn M Flora, Skyler Greer, Cathy Renee Henderson, Vanessa Hesler, Julianna Hovanec, Chelsea Hope Shields, Della Raye Spencer and Christina Sticklen.

Brown, Ohio

Lisa Marie Dugan and Noah William Gibson.

Carter

Megan Branham and Trevor James Cline.

Eric Conn, Nathan Charles Holbrook, Sarah Grace Howard, Dominick Alan Mcdaniel, William Kevin Middleton, Kaden James Pennington, Samuel James Rayburn

Clark

Noah Anthony Isham, Austin Johnson, Prewitt Morgan Pelfrey and Logan Ray Redmon.

Elliott

Gary Zachary Keeton.

Estill

Kevin Stamper.

Fayette

Larry B McKinley, Jack Michael Shoebrooks and Clay Vincent Thomas.

Fleming

Abygale L Barbee, Christiane A Bramel, Nathaniel Brumett, Kaitlyn Reese Burton, Nolan G Caudill, Ethen Clay Cline, Brandon Douglas Colemire, Hailey Alyse Conn, William Chance Corbin, Cooper Brooks Dotson, Kyla Grace Doyle, Dawson L Flora, Zachary Strait Fraley, Shane Douglas Grannis, Elizabeth Marie Hall, Haley Lynn Hickerson, Macie Marie Hughes, Jonathan Micheal Ingram, Samuel Johnson, Hunter Bryce Jordan, Stephen Garrett Lewis, Isabella Rose McCleese, Onaconstance Ashley Muse, Maddison Paige Napper, Sarah Jane Pease, Emanuel Shetler, Angela Mary Tackett, Markayla Marie Taylor, John Aaron Utterback and Peyton Raye Worthington.

Greenup

Victoria Renee Colley.

Harrison

Jenna Kathryn Berry, Ryan Matthew Cox, Emily Mae Crowther, Joseph Daniel Doolin, Makenzie Grace Fister, Makenzie Paige Florence, Eli Joseph Hargett, Jade Elaine Hurley, Adyson Jade Lakes, Elizabeth Levi, Jessica Lauren Rayburn, Aaliyah La’shae Stidham, Amanda Kay Tripp and Jacob Tyler Vascotto.

Jefferson

Maxwell Keith Minton and Michael Duane Simpson.

Kenton

Montana Karlee Shook.

Laurel

Danny Joe Rigdon.

Lewis

Halee Renee Brooke Armstrong, Justin Lee Bond, Selby James Buckner, Angelicia Nicole Fite, Telina Gerike, Monty Clinton Ginn, Lesley D Hickerson, Jenna Summer Johnson, Connor D Kidwell, Lawessa Dalelana Madden, Elijah Gabriel Ruark, Nicholas Lee Thomas, Brycun Charles Williams and Debra Lynn Young.

Madison

James Richard Dolan.

Mason

Christian Michael Applegate, Kemper S Arrasmith, Zachary Taylor Ashcraft, Brooke Rae Jean Butcher, Caleb Lee Corns, Charity Lynae Dow, Dustin Lee Earls, Daniel Evans, Kirstyn Alexus Bree Gulley, Jordan Taylor Hamilton, Christopher M Harvey, James Perry Henderson, Ryan Keith Henderson, Lyric Shantel Holmes, Elizabeth Hubbard, Elizabeth An Johnson, Isabella Hayden Kingsland, Alexandra Lipovanu, Taylor Dale Lippert, Michael James Matika, Abby Nicole Leigh May, Garry McClain, Rachel Leota Mccray, Caitlyn Hope Mers, Jessica Moon, James Michael Perraut, Emily Nicole Roush, Allison E Skaggs, Megan Ann Smith, Logan Blade Stidham, Chelsea Andrea Taylor, Kayla Dorian Tracy and Sarah Katherine Vietze.

Menifee

Brittany Bowman, Jason Eric Brown, Kristen F Combs, Wade Ty Donathan, Stephanie Ellen Masters, Jaden Rae Mccoy, Ashley R Miller, Austin Taylor Peck, Justin Anthony Stewart, Bryce William Taylor and Sherry Joann Whitt.

Montgomery

Taylor Scott Allen, Trey William Brady, Jacob Michael Brewer, Avery Brown, Cadena D Burton, Hunter Wayne Caudill, Joshua Chaffins, Henry Caleb Chandler, Samantha Nichole Clarkson, Eli Thomas Coats, Jayden Wilburn Conn, Paige Drake, Raiden Keith Faulkner, Joyce Flickinger, Daniel Manuel Garcia, Anthony Cameron Goodpaster, Mason Ray Goodpaster, Hunter A Greer, Korbin J Haas, Logan Danielle Henderson, Courtney Howard, Phil Chadwick Jones, Stephen G Jordan, Joseph David Kline, Trevor Alan Lawson, Kimberly Gail Mann, Brennan Chase Morris, Jonathan Edward Peters, Matthew Austin Reed, Jaime Rivera, Justin Rogers, Cameron Frank Sexton, Chelsea Larae Stone, Hunter Mckenzie Stull, Nolan T Tabor, Michael Bryce Trent, Amber Lynn Vance and Noah Watkins.

Morgan

Avery Lee Bailey, Caitlyn Beckman, James A Doolin, Isaac Ray Gevedon, Terisa Hutchinson, Mary Rebekah Lawson, Dakota L Maxey, Liam Anthony Morgan, Dylan L Niehoff, Tanner Blake Smith and Emily Mikka Wilson.

Nicholas

Aaron Brady Amburgey, Blake Allen Applegate, Emily Grace Brunner, Riley Alexandra Crump, Michael Tyler Hardin, Keeli B Hughes, Brooklyn Padgett, Katie Lynn Jiao Switzer, Isabella Breann Thacker, Timothy Clayton Thornsburg, Jacob Kelly Towles and Nadia Leeann Walker.

Powell

Joshua Sean Bowling, Krystal L Hayes, Breanna Sky Larrison, Christopher Henry Mcfarland, Payton Moore, Jaythus T Nolan, James Eric Oney, Brandon Duane Spurgeon and Amber E Stanifer.

Robertson

Bradon Boyd, Hunter Douglas Crump, Arlie Eugene Earlywine, Carrie Highlander, Carley Renee Turner and Annalee Beau Whitten.

Rowan

Aisha Rose Al-Sawafi, Aviana Leann Baker, Haley Larae’ Barnett, Haley Marie Brown, Arcada Burchett, Mariah Faith Carter, Miranda Nicole Caudill, Amanda Donahoe, Phillip Hayden Ewers, Zeke Bronson Ferguson, John Kipton Groce, Abigail Marie Hanson, Katrina A Hart, Amber Marie Johnson, Raymond Johnson, Dalton Alvin Scott Kegley, Brady Ray Kelsey, Joshua Layne, Haliegh Brooke Mabry, Andrew Shane Mauk, Brandon Lee Mccleese, Jacob Ethan McDaniel, Jose Antonio Muñoz, Sarah Jessica Oesch, Michael Nash Oney, Trevor Past, Charles Brandon Prather, Mackenzie Brooke Riffe, Isaac Sawyer, William G Souder and Allison Grace Walker.

Scioto, Ohio

Shane Andrew Boldman.

Scott

Patrick Milton Marshall.

Shelby

Elijah Vallejos.

Warren

Brian Lambert.

Wolfe

Dillon Clark Duncil and Jarrett Reed Halsey.

Dean’s List Part-Time

Adams, Ohio

Kaylee Sue Freeman, Michael Gill and Julie Louann Hamm.

Bath

Sarah Louise Carmichael, Jessica Charles, Blake Palmer Copher, Alexis Crouch, Emily Grace Crouch, Alisha Hanshel, Randy Shoan Jackson, Alexis Brooke Snedegar, Alexander Danyon Verch and Holly White.

Bourbon

Catherine Rogers Berry, Elijah Bishop, Kathryn Lynn Chumbley, Briley Scotlyn Cline, Jamie Mischelle Cowan, Abby Sue Debord, Luke Daniel Earlywine, Taylor Mackenzie Hatfield, Tyra Meeks, Cassandra Nicole Ross, Lilia Anne Steen and Gracyn Nicole Wagner.

Bracken

Delaney Ann Bradford, Aubrey Chantel Brooks, Damon Clinton Bryant, Lydia Carolyn Carmack, Destiny Marie Carpenter, Morgan Autumn Dietrich, Austin Keith Fryman, Kaitlynn Marie Gilbert, Allison Hendricks, Collin Anthony Jarrell, Sierra Nicole Jett, Bailey Jean Jones, Claire Litzinger, Maliyah Hope Norris, Brooklyn Victoria Norton, Carter Alan Plummer, Ashley Kayann Smith and Clayton Scott Thompson.

Brown, Ohio

Alexandra Jane Arn, Zachary Tanner Mcdaniel, Tyler Wayne McGlothin and Christian Michael Morse.

Carter

Jinnita Zuvannah Wright.

Clark

Allison Paige Wilson.

Elliott

David T Stephens Frisby.

Fayette

Leilani Killeen Hargett and Beth Elaine Marsh.

Fleming

Philip Thomas Bierley, Kathryn Renee Burke, Hailee Eachus, Michaela Leeann Edmond, Natasha Lynne Estep and Shelia Logan.

Franklin

Jacqueline J Hartzell.

Grant

Rebekah Beighle.

Greenup

Ariel Nicolette Daniel.

Harrison

Gary Barrett, Wynter Hope Blanton, Taylor Blair Chapman, Andrew Dean Utley Franklin, Brandon Scott Hicks, Jackson Kade Hopkins, Catherine Evelyn Love, Kornelia Raye Lyons, Dylan Wayne Maddox, Shasta May, Nickolas James Mullins, Rachel Maxine Rogers and Diana C Shirley.

Jefferson

Joshua Caleb Sexton.

Kenton

Donald Edward Gibbs.

Kentucky

Emily Swymn.

Michael L Ward.

Lawrence

Elizabeth Wilks.

Lewis

Kayla Dawn Armstrong, Joel Rhodes Bentley, Makayla Jo Bowden, Olivia Lucille Campbell, Mattison Dawn Chappelow, Emily Grace Cole, Adam Jennings Cooper, Brenda Marie Evans, Wylie N Hedge III, Joshua Eric Heininger, Samuel Ethan Johnson, Mikayla Ann Kielman, Madison Lee, Grant Wesley Lumpkins, Calli Lykins Lykins, Madison Faith Mcglone, Jersey Sky Stanfield, Andrew James Thurman, Breanna Nichole Walker and Sarah Paige Weddington.

Madison

Cecil Delois Greenwood.

Mason

Darrin Kyle Blevins, Alexis Marie Boone, Katelyn Ann Boone, Devon Brandon, Jeanenne Leslie Campbell, Jacob Dane Frodge, Lindsey Marie Hall, Alyvia Jayden Hargett, Joseph Bryant Hazlett, Clarence Robert Jefferson, Kaleesha Renee Johnson, Jaden Lewis, Kara L Lowe, Ross Eli Lucas, Hadley Faith Mellenkamp, Tabitha Lynn Noel, Sophia Nadine Parker, Makenna Rylee Roush, Carlie Briana Shiveley, Logan Bryce Stahl, Madelyn Grace Taylor, Donna Whitehead, Kdee Lorine Whiteman and Jaelynn Denay Williams.

Menifee

Abigail N Clifford, Jayden Christopher Cohelia, Danah Brooke Egelston, Kenneth Russell Hurley, Tiffany Patrick, James Travis Trimble and Kaitlyn G Wells.

Montgomery

Rionne L Barnett, Katelyn Brooke Blevins, Bradley Connor Dunn, Tim P Geary, Brendan Allen Hutchison, Robin Lee Kier, Angela Renea Lewis, Ann Loveless, Alexa Danielle Lykins, Jaelyn Kember Mcalpin, Makaelyn Grace Mcalpin, Bradley Clay Mosley, Jacob Hunter Mullins, Loretta Murphy, Nora Parker, Megan Parks, Krish Patel, Lucy H Payne, Jacklyn Laveda Reed, Jessica Marie Reed, Michael Conway Rogers, Sheena Sue Shearer, Shauna Smith, John Shelby Stephens, Shana Sturgill, Kelly Sullivan and Mackenzie Tabor.

Morgan

Maddison Grace Holbrook, Kerri Anne Smith and Lora Lillie Sowards.

Nicholas

Aaron M Fryman, Ava Faith Hines, Kennedy Reese Johnson, Ryan Shane Johnson, Brenda Carrol Mattox, Lincoln Ray Morris, Kayci Jo Clay Orazen, Justin Wade Tabor and Grace Amanda Watson.

Pendleton

Ashley Renee Gilbert and Kaelyn Faye Reynolds.

Powell

Kiera Beth Anderson, Dylan Gene Arvin, Courtney Paige Haynes, Asia Kaelin Verlean Jackson, Laura Kate Neal, Olivia Skidmore and Priscilla Christine Walters.

Robertson

Susan Michelle Ashcraft, LaDonna Clifford and Harley Douglas Flack.

Rowan

Ashley Blankenship, Gwyndolan Carpenter, Rebecca Ann Charles, Wiley Delaney Duncan O’connell, Paul Dale Gilliam, Thomie Hadj Griffin, Brenda Harris, Aariel Nicole Jones, Deanna Dawn Kissick, Melissa Hill Maze, Michael Joshua Musser, Bevan Isaiah Samuels, Kimberly Smith, Braxton R Terry, Sarah Ward and April Tenille Williams.

Presidents Honor List Full-Time

Bath

Abigail Lynn Frizzell, Taylor Kegley, Kristofer David Kelly, Cassie Ann McCarty and Haley Duane Stephens.

Bracken

Madelynn Nicole Caudill, Maisey N Dietrich, Cathy Renee Henderson, Julianna Hovanec, Chelsea Hope Shields and Della Raye Spencer.

Carter

Sarah Grace Howard.

Fayette

Clay Vincent Thomas.

Fleming

Abygale L Barbee, Christiane A Bramel, Kaitlyn Reese Burton, Nolan G Caudill, Haley Lynn Hickerson, Samuel Johnson, Stephen Garrett Lewis, Onaconstance Ashley Muse, Sarah Jane Pease and Angela Mary Tackett.

Harrison

Jenna Kathryn Berry, Ryan Matthew Cox, Emily Mae Crowther, Joseph Daniel Doolin, Makenzie Paige Florence, Eli Joseph Hargett, Elizabeth Levi, Jessica Lauren Rayburn and Amanda Kay Tripp.

Lewis

Lesley D Hickerson and Lawessa Dalelana Madden.

Mason

Christian Michael Applegate, Charity Lynae Dow, Daniel Evans, James Perry Henderson, Ryan Keith Henderson, Elizabeth An Johnson, Isabella Hayden Kingsland, Alexandra Lipovanu, Caitlyn Hope Mers, Jessica Moon, James Michael Perraut and Allison E Skaggs.

Menifee

Brittany Bowman, Stephanie Ellen Masters, Jaden Rae Mccoy and Justin Anthony Stewart.

Montgomery

Jacob Michael Brewer, Samantha Nichole Clarkson, Courtney Howard, Stephen G Jordan, Justin Rogers, Chelsea Larae Stone, Michael Bryce Trent and Amber Lynn Vance.

Morgan

Mary Rebekah Lawson and Emily Mikka Wilson.

Nicholas

Riley Alexandra Crump, Brooklyn Padgett and Timothy Clayton Thornsburg.

Powell

James Eric Oney.

Robertson

Carrie Highlander.

Rowan

Haley Marie Brown, Arcada Burchett, Amanda Donahoe, Katrina A Hart, Haliegh Brooke Mabry, Trevor Past, Charles Brandon Prather, Isaac Sawyer and Allison Grace Walker.

Scott

Patrick Milton Marshall.

Presidents Honor List Part-Time

Bracken

Lydia Carolyn Carmack.

Brown

Tyler Wayne McGlothin.

Harrison

Nickolas James Mullins.

Kentucky

Emily Swymn.

Lewis

Adam Jennings Cooper, Brenda Marie Evans and Joshua Eric Heininger.

Mason

Devon Brandon, Jeanenne Leslie Campbell and Donna Whitehead.

Montgomery

Rionne L Barnett, Tim P Geary, Robin Lee Kier and Makaelyn Grace Mcalpin.

Rowan

Bevan Isaiah Samuels.

Maysville Community and Technical College is a two-year college that has been serving the region since 1968. As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, MCTC provides education and training close to where people live and work. To learn more about the programs of study at MCTC, visit www.maysville.kctcs.edu.