Feb. 7, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Gage Lane Gregg, 24, speeding 20 miles over the limit, failure to appear, notify DOT.

Dustin Kyle Highfield, 31, fourth-degree harassment, no contact with the victim, anger management, pretrial conference April 11.

Brent Christopher Holbrook, 27, speeding 10 miles over the limit, failure to register the transfer of a vehicle, failure to produce insurance, failure to notify address change to DOT, failure to appear, notify DOT.

Abraham Johnson, 31, second-degree animal cruelty, pretrial conference March 7, bench trial March 21.

Gregory Keith Jones, 63, disregarding stop sign, careless driving, failure to signal, operating vehicle under the influence, pretrial conference Feb. 21.

Brandon Michael Koch, 26, failed to wear a seat belt, operating on a suspended/revoked license, fined $25.

David Scott Miller, 37, speeding 15 miles over the limit, failure to appear, notify DOT.

Jarrett Joseph Mulloy, 26, fourth-degree assault minor injury, second-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference Feb. 28.

Mia Renee Phillips, 49, speeding 10 miles over the limit, was dismissed.

Gary Sanders, 49, no operators/moped license, no/expired registration plates, no/expired registration receipt, drug paraphernalia, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, pretrial conference Feb. 21.

David W. Shook, 60, failure to signal, drug paraphernalia, review March 7 for proof of assessment.

Bobby Woods, 39, first-offense driving on DUI suspended license, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, cash bond $100, bench warrant issued.

Bobby Joe Woods, 39, failure to wear a seatbelt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, cash bond $25, bench warrant issued.

Christopher M. Hughes, 35, second-degree criminal mischief, menacing, fourth-degree assault no visible injury, third-degree terroristic threatening, no contact with the victim, pretrial conference March 7.

James Matthew Blevins, 43, physical harassment no injury, defendant said he is not the person charged, continuance Feb. 28.

Richard Osburn, 23, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no injury, pretrial conference Feb. 14.