The 4-H Golden Reins Horse Club hosted their last meeting on January 31, at the Fleming County Extension Office.

Joe Fraley, a Hinton Mills Representative, joined club members to speak about basic horse nutrition. Youth and parents were able to ask questions and gain a lot of valuable insight in to their horse’s dietary needs.

The next 4-H Golden Reins Horse Club meeting is scheduled for February 21, at 6 p.m. at the Fleming County Extension Office. New members are encouraged and welcome. The club has a full agenda for the night and all members and parents are urged to attend. Also, anyone interested in becoming a member should also attend. This club is open to youth ages nine-18 (as of January 1, 2023), please contact the Fleming County Extension Office 606-845-4641 to see how to enroll.

This 4-H Horse Club meeting will count for one educational hour and go toward your six educational hours required to complete your 4-H Horse Project. There will be more program information available at this meeting and remember to contact the Fleming County Extension Office 606-845-4641 or email Staci Thrasher at [email protected] to see about filling out a 4-H Enrollment form.

For more information on the Fleming Co. 4-H, contact the Fleming County Cooperative Extension Office by calling (606) 845-4641, or contact the Fleming County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development, Staci Thrasher by email at [email protected] or friend us at https://www.facebook.com/FlemingCounty4H/ or visit our website at http://fleming.ca.uky.edu/content/4-h-youth-development/.