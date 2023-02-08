The Orangeburg Lions Club met for their bi-monthly meeting on Feb. 6, at the Orangeburg Community Center with the President Steve McRoberts calling the meeting to order.

PDG Shelby Trimble gave the invocation, and also led the group in the Pledge to the American Flag.

A visitor, Marty Voiers from the Orangeburg Fire Department was a guest for the meeting.

The treasurer’s report was given by Debbie Newberry. The report was approved by voice vote with a motion by Mary Dixon and a second by Donnie Toller.

The secretary’s report given by Garnet Trimble was unanimously approved by the club.

The club was donated tickets to the Creation Museum. The club voted to give the tickets away as a door prize at the Spring Pancake Breakfast to be held on April 1, 2023. The motion for this action was made by PDG Shelby Trimble and a second by Donnie Toller. The motion carried.

There was some discussion concerning the use of the small building connected to the Orangeburg Community Center. The fire department wants to rent it out to someone. The motion to do this was made by PDG Shelby Trimble and a second by Donnie Toller. The motion carried. Shelby, a charter member of the club, told the thoughts and reasoning behind the renting of the small building. The building belongs to the lions club, but the lions club was to let the fire department have the use of the building for support of fire department.

April 1, 2023, the Orangeburg Lions Club will sponsor a traditional pancake breakfast. The breakfast will begin at 6 a.m.-10 a.m. Please begin spreading the word concerning the breakfast.

Rentals for the building have been down since Christmas. A Mrs. Wiltgen is using the center for dog training. To continue use of the building, a motion was made by Wilda Frye and a second by Mary Dixon to continue to let her use the building. The motion carried.

Susan and Ricky Thomas were reinstated as members for the club. Welcome back.

A motion was made by Donnie Toller with a second by Wilda Frye to adjourn the meeting at 6:55 p.m.