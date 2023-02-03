The annual President’s Day Dinner hosted by the Limestone Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will be Feb. 21, 2023, at the Refinery Church of the Nazarene on Maple Leaf Road, Maysville.

Other organizations attending will include the George Mason Chapter SAR, Limestone Society C.A.R. and William Dudley Chapter DAR.

The dinner meeting will start at 6 p.m. with a meal catered by May’s Lick Dinner Bell. The program will be a Kentucky Humanities Council Chautauqua program featuring Dr. Edward B. Smith of Cynthiana as Supreme Court Associate Justice John Marshall Harlan – “The Great Dissenter”.

Justice John Marshall Harlan was born in Boyle County and was educated at Centre College and Transylvania University. He was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Rutherford B. Hayes and served 33 years. He dissented in some of the court’s most important civil rights cases. Even though he grew up in a slaveholding family, he would serve in the Union Army during the Civil War and believed all citizens are equal before the law.

The public is welcome to attend the dinner and program. If you want to reserve a dinner, please email Dena Green at [email protected] or call 301-1832 by Feb. 10. If you would like to only attend the program, please arrive at the church around 7 p.m.